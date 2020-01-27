Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from the weekend

Call for new law to protect victims in the justice system [The Observer]

Fury as lawyer “despicably” says heroic police officer should be disciplined for using a Taser to save his own life during vicious machete attack as smirking maniac is jailed for 16 years [Mail Online]

Louise Redknapp takes aim at “naughty” Peppa Pig after legal battle over her track Naked [HuffPo]

Harry Dunn: Boris Johnson phoned Trump to “secure justice” for crash victim [Sky News]

Boris Johnson’s girlfriend is set to be the centre of a court probe over her influence in the PM’s decision to stop a badger cull [The Sun]

“I wish it hadn’t come to this… but I WILL testify”: Thomas Markle vows “everything will come out” if he is forced into the witness box by daughter Meghan suing a newspaper [Mail Online]

Public footpath rerouted after two year legal battle because ramblers kept walking through nudist campsite [The Telegraph]

Drinking culture in legal world under scrutiny following scandals [Financial Times]

Judges in the dock: the inside story of the battle for Britain’s courts [Prospect]

“The focus on resilience only papers over the fundamental issue: the profession is too demanding on juniors.” [Legal Cheek Comments]