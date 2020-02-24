News

SRA dismisses call to disclose LPC provider pass rates

Aishah Hussain
By Aishah Hussain on
11

Junior Lawyers Division’s plea comes after stats show law school success scores vary from 29% to 100%

The regulator has dismissed calls by the Junior Lawyers Division (JLD) to disclose Legal Practice Course (LPC) provider pass rates after finding huge discrepancies in performance.

The Solicitors Regulation Authority’s (SRA) report for the academic year to 31 August 2018 revealed the proportion of students who passed the year-long vocational course ranged from 29% to 100% at 25 postgraduate law schools. The names of the training providers were anonymised.

The SRA stated the reasons for such disparity were “unclear” but cited the size of cohorts: from a group of 16 students to several thousands spread across different locations, academic ability and variable teaching quality as factors influencing success scores.

Julie Brannan, SRA education and training chief, explained why the report data is anonymised:

“It is not appropriate to publish the names of institutions. Institutions set and mark their own assessments so publishing names alongside specific data could create pressures on providers which might impact standards.”

She added that this will no longer be the case under the Solicitors Qualification Exam (SQE), where all candidates will sit the same centrally marked assessments.

The 2019 Legal Cheek LPC Most List

Charlotte Parkinson, chair of the JLD, urged the SRA to release the data “before the next intake of students part with their money”. She said:

“The JLD understands that the huge variance in results for the LPC was just one of the reasons the SRA wanted to introduce a centralised qualifying assessment. Accordingly, it is worrying that the SRA seem to be unable to reveal the pass rates for individual organisations.

The cost of the LPC is significant, around £16,690 in central London in 2020, and many students will take a commercial loan to fund the course. Whilst we understand the regulator does not regulate LPC providers, they have a responsibility to ensure that students are able to make an informed choice on an LPC provider, before handing over such a large amount of money for a course that is, currently, a mandatory step to becoming a qualified solicitor.”

The LPC is set to be replaced by the Solicitors Qualification Exam (SQE) from autumn 2021.

For all the latest commercial awareness info, and advance notification of Legal Cheek's careers events:

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Hub

11 Comments

Disappointed

The lack of transparency is appalling – some providers are clearly failing to properly teach students or happily taking on students that will not pass for their money. I was expecting more from the SRA quite frankly.

Reply Report comment
(12)(0)

Anon

So the worst performers are small unis, who take on less-than-stellar students.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

SRA is wank

It is in the public interest to publish the data.

Pass rates being publicised should be compared to food health hygiene ratings, you wouldn’t eat somewhere that achieved 1 star and you wouldn’t enrol somewhere with a 29% pass rate.

The current system is exploiting those who don’t have TCs lined up.

Reply Report comment
(6)(0)

anon

Whilst I agree with your last sentence, students who sign up for the LPC without a TC lined up are exploiting themselves. You’d have to seriously burrow your head in the sand to do the LPC without a TC and not realise how big (and unadvised) a risk it is.

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

Anon

Not everyone works for firms who can afford to pay for the LPC. So, for some people hoping to work for small regional firms (in their home town or where they went to uni), doing the LPC on their own dime might be sensible in that it is the only option.

If you manage to get it under an LLM, you could get the postgrad loan to cover it. Less than ideal, but it’s still better than borrowing £10,000-£15,000 off your parents.

Reply Report comment
(5)(0)

anon

There’s still a difference between self-funding the LPC with no concrete job waiting on the end for you and self-funding the LPC with a firm job offer that admittedly doesn’t include LPC fees.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Anonymous

Another alternative is to just not work for those firms. Look to other industries. High street law firms aren’t that great a deal that you should be willing to pile on more debt to *maybe* get employed by one.

Either aim for firms that will pay for you or think of another profession. Leave the high street to the rich or risk-taking people or the people who bail out of large firms.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Joe

Smaller firms may not pay for the LPC, but you can still get the TC lined up before enrolling. Only thing worse than paying for the LPC is paying for the LPC AND still not getting a TC (or ever having had a realistic chance of getting one).

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Anon

A lot of smaller firms *cough* predominantly legal aid firms *cough* will not accept applications until after the lpc has been completed

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Wyy

Appalling that SRA are trying to protect profiteering companies running poor quality courses which SRA have made mandatory for students to take.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Ti

“ publishing names alongside specific data could create pressures on providers which might impact standards”

This is very disturbing. So if you punish low pass rate the provider might inflate their pass rate? It is disturbing that these private equity firms have the discretion to do that. Isn’t the SRA supposed to ensure this doesn’t happen?

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories