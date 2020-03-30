Poem

A poem: Rime of the ancient barrister

Anon
By Anon on
8

With apologies to the legendary poet Samuel Taylor Coleridge

Taking inspiration from English poet Samuel Taylor Coleridge’s ‘The Rime of the Ancient Mariner’, one Legal Cheek reader (who prefers not to be named) has produced a legally-themed version to provide a moment of levity in these uncertain times. Enjoy…

It is an ancient Barrister,
And he Zoometh one of three.
“By thy torn black gown and wretched wig,
Now wherefore Zooms thou me?”

He touches screen with skinny hand,
“There was a Brief,” quoth he.
“The Clerks they cheered, the Fee was cleared
How merrily went we!”

“Yesterday, I shopp’d away:
My Fee fed unquenched yearnings!
And talk of tax: t’were just attacks
’Pon my projected earnings!”

“It was a jolly time,” went he
“My diary full to brim:
I’d look on LEX: a sea of text
And hearings rim to rim!”

“Then tell me, ancient Barrister!
What fiends do plague thee thus?
Why look’st thou blue?”—“In Guildford County Court loo
I caught coronavirus.”

“Down dropt the fees, the clients dropt too,
‘Twas sad as sad could be;
And we did speak only to break
The silence of the BSB.”

“Day after day, day after day,
No mail for inbox bare;
As idle as the LAA
(they’re under-resourced, but really: over a year?)”

“I miss my suit, my ties and shoes,
They were my knightly armour:
Odd tele-hearings won’t fill the gap
As they’re done in pyjamas.”

“Lawyers, lawyers, everywhere,
And all the work did shrink;
Bloggers, bloggers everywhere
And too much time to think.”

“Now tell me ancient Barrister
How did this woe-tale end?
Some beast to bless, flaw to address,
Or all your wrongs to mend?”

Quoth he “If there was barest chance
To mend, I’d move the sea:
But lo! I am still stuck indoors
Writing crap poetry.”

— Anon

8 Comments

Anonymous

He said “rim to rim”. Phnaar.

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

Anonymous Ciaran Goggins

Ooh Matron!

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Anon

Yawn. I’d rather read a retention rate article than this shite.

Reply Report comment
(4)(4)

Anonymous

Let’s hope he’s a more competent lawyer than poet.

Suitably up one’s own arse though.

Reply Report comment
(2)(2)

JDP

I must be an atypical lawyer then, as I prefer being up trainees’ arses rather than my own.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Anonymous

And we are back to rimming.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

tips@legalcheek.com

Not bad. “… stuck indoors. Writing crap poetry” – at least the chap is honest to him- / herself.

Reply Report comment
(0)(1)

Angry

It can’t be a “chap” and “herself”. You showed your male bias there! Shameful.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories