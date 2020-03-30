A poem: Rime of the ancient barrister

With apologies to the legendary poet Samuel Taylor Coleridge

Taking inspiration from English poet Samuel Taylor Coleridge’s ‘The Rime of the Ancient Mariner’, one Legal Cheek reader (who prefers not to be named) has produced a legally-themed version to provide a moment of levity in these uncertain times. Enjoy…

It is an ancient Barrister,

And he Zoometh one of three.

“By thy torn black gown and wretched wig,

Now wherefore Zooms thou me?”

He touches screen with skinny hand,

“There was a Brief,” quoth he.

“The Clerks they cheered, the Fee was cleared

How merrily went we!”

“Yesterday, I shopp’d away:

My Fee fed unquenched yearnings!

And talk of tax: t’were just attacks

’Pon my projected earnings!”

“It was a jolly time,” went he

“My diary full to brim:

I’d look on LEX: a sea of text

And hearings rim to rim!”

“Then tell me, ancient Barrister!

What fiends do plague thee thus?

Why look’st thou blue?”—“In Guildford County Court loo

I caught coronavirus.”

“Down dropt the fees, the clients dropt too,

‘Twas sad as sad could be;

And we did speak only to break

The silence of the BSB.”

“Day after day, day after day,

No mail for inbox bare;

As idle as the LAA

(they’re under-resourced, but really: over a year?)”

“I miss my suit, my ties and shoes,

They were my knightly armour:

Odd tele-hearings won’t fill the gap

As they’re done in pyjamas.”

“Lawyers, lawyers, everywhere,

And all the work did shrink;

Bloggers, bloggers everywhere

And too much time to think.”

“Now tell me ancient Barrister

How did this woe-tale end?

Some beast to bless, flaw to address,

Or all your wrongs to mend?”

Quoth he “If there was barest chance

To mend, I’d move the sea:

But lo! I am still stuck indoors

Writing crap poetry.”

— Anon