Baker McKenzie’s London office reopens after employee tests negative for coronavirus

Sent staff home on Thursday

The London office of Baker McKenzie has reopened following concerns about a potential outbreak of coronavirus.

Last week the global outfit shuttered its City HQ as a “precautionary measure” when an employee had become unwell after recently returning to the UK from northern Italy.

A spokesperson for Bakers said:

“We’re delighted to confirm that our employee has tested negative for the COVID-19 virus and our London office has re-opened today. Our priority is the health and wellbeing of our people and our clients, and we took these pre-emptive measures out of an abundance of caution.”

The update follows the news that magic circle outfit Linklaters was asking all staff returning from affected regions, either for work or leisure, to work from home for a full 14 days.

The highly-infectious disease — which is said to have originated in Wuhan, China — has resulted in over 3,000 deaths from over 88,000 cases worldwide. The total number of UK cases stands at 36.