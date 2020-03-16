BPP gives students option to sit LPC exam or delay

Law school’s approach follows advice from Public Health England

BPP University Law School has given students enrolled on its Legal Practice Course (LPC) the option to go ahead and sit an assessment scheduled for tomorrow if they wish to do so.

A spokesperson for the law school told Legal Cheek that any student who feels unwell, anxious or concerned about sitting the exam at London’s ExCeL centre amid the coronavirus pandemic, can “choose not to sit the examination at this time but at a time to be fixed in the future”.

They continued:

“Any student who chooses not to sit will automatically be enrolled on to the next available sit. The welfare of our students is our priority and we continue to review and implement advice from Public Health England on a daily basis.”

Mindful of individual concerns, the ExCeL centre has put in place additional sanitisers throughout the venue and has focused its cleaning on high touch areas such as door handles, handrails and vending machines. The law school itself will also be providing additional hand sanitisers and ensuring desks are placed further apart.

Teaching and examinations will continue to be delivered as planned, BPP says, however a number of special measures may be implemented over the next couple of weeks in response to fresh government guidance.

These changes could include: where appropriate, a move to more delivery live online; amendments to university processes (e.g. deferrals and mitigating circumstances) to make them simpler when a student has to miss an assessment; scheduling additional opportunities to sit examinations; and work with regulators to explore opportunities to relax some of their rules around examinations.

Legal Cheek reported earlier today that The University of Law had temporarily suspended face-to-face lectures and postponed some exams from 23 March, in the interests of the health, wellbeing and safety of its staff and students.