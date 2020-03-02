News

Law students are ‘arrogant, narcissistic and power-hungry’, claims youth news website

Legal Cheek
By Legal Cheek on
13

The Tab takes pop at legally-minded undergrads — and not for the first time

A popular student news site has slammed our country’s beloved law students, describing them as “arrogant, narcissistic and power-hungry” in a listicle-style piece examining the “lamest” undergraduate degrees.

The Tab‘s tongue-in-cheek article (we hope) claims aspiring lawyers give off “major ‘you can’t sit with us’ vibes” — even though in reality no one wants to sit with them anyway.

It goes on to suggest you can’t have a normal conversation with a law student without them “mansplaining” or “for forcing each and every opinion of theirs down your throat”, and that their lives are dictated by “statuTORY” restrictions that prevent them from ever having fun.

The 2019 Legal Cheek LPC Most List

LLB-ers are also easy to spot, according to the piece, thanks in part to their “long wannabe-young professional coats” and “constant scowl[s]” across their faces as they “aggressively pace” to their next lecture. “It’s best to keep well out their way”, it adds.

But budding lawyers aren’t the only ones in the article’s firing line. Modern language undergrads become fluent in “bullshit”, classics students really are a “wholly different breed of lame”, while medics are the “smuggest” lot on campus.

Elsewhere, dentist undergrads are medicine students with “less integrity”, those studying economics are “no fun at parties” and business is the degree you choose when you want to move away from home but “have zero interest in anything slightly cultural or academic”.

This isn’t the first time the website has taken law students to task. In an opinion piece in 2014, it described your typical law student as a “nitpicking, jargon-spouting robot” and urged them to “please shut the fuck up”.

Anonymous

Just jealous.

Anon

Nah I’d say there’s an element of truth to it.

Anonymous

Probably is, but do we care?

Totally down-to-earth LLB student

Let me just aggressively pace to Daddy’s offices, where I will demand he bring legal proceedings to bring down the tab.

How dare they lump in with the rest of the riff raff on the course.

Legal Genius

Only the wannabe Barristas.

Legal Genius

Legal Genius

anon

I know you’re not “real” journalists and all, but as people who speak English, you do realise that it’s tongue IN cheek, not tongue “‘n'” cheek. No wonder nowone put their name to this copy and paste shite.

FartContracts

The only thing worse than referring to The Tab as a “youth news” site is actually writing a news article on something that isn’t news. At least the tab makes me laugh sometimes, legalcheek makes me cringe and wonder how an Oxbridge grad lost his way so badly

From the LC Archives

Alex had been the type of kid who had spent his pocket money on sweets and chocolate within minutes, much to the annoyance of his mum, who was working two jobs to feed him. When he was old enough for a paper round, the newsagent would simply give him his usual selection of crisps and fizzy drinks in lieu of payment, knowing that the money would be squandered on them anyway. As a student, as soon as his loan cheque cleared, all his mates would join him at the bar, knowing they would not need to put their hands in their pockets as Alex worked his way through his money until the early hours.

So when Alex got the expected spike in traffic, and the precious upturn in revenue followed, it was within character that he spent little time in dispersing his funds. Firstly, he checked himself into the most luxurious suite he could get at the Dorchester hotel, and spent the afternoon at the Armani store on Bond Street updating his wardrobe back to its former glory. He had also visited his old favourite salon in Belgravia, getting a full mani-pedi, haircut, and intimate waxing. Finally, he had returned to the Porsche dealership, taking care to find the salesman who had hounded him so much to take possession back of his last car, nonchalantly throwing a wedge of cash on the desk in front of him, demanding the keys to the best Cayenne that was on the garage forecourt. He had even paid the Reporter to get Not Amused back trolling. For the first time in a long time, he was content to look at himself in the mirror.

The next three days were a blur. He could remember entering a high class club in Mayfair, chatting up an attractive Russian woman whilst the Cristal flowed. After that, there was a void, finally broken by the sound of his aged Nokia phone ringing by his bedside, and the door being knocked insistently, matching the banging in his dehydrated head. The phone call was from his mum, the latest in a large number of missed calls. She was used to him disappearing, but this was a long period even by his standards. The door was the hotel front office manager, checking he was alive, but more importantly, demanding payment of his bill. He ignored the phone and opened the door, forgetting he had slept naked.

After calming the poor manager down from the shock, Alex had agreed to settle the bill, but it nearly wiped him out. He couldn’t be sure, but he thought the Russian woman had taken some, and then of course there was the room service he seemed to have ordered. He had taken a dressing gown and a pair of slippers, even raiding an unattended maid’s cart for posh toiletries to sell in the pubs around the Legal Cheek offices to claw back at least a small amount. But that would not be enough to replace what he had spent. He had to leave and found himself back at his mum’s place. He had vowed never to sleep on that cold, hard garage floor again, but had little option, his remaining cash would barely stretch to a Travelodge.

Alex still had a key, so did not have to knock to get in. He really didn’t want to see his mum, and in an eerie recollection of his days as a teenager coming home, drunk on white cider, was hoping he could avoid her as long as possible.

As he entered his grimy garage, he breathed in the familiar scent of paint and white spirit. He missed his plush hotel bed already. His neck pre-emptively ached from the old camping mat he had to sleep on in the garage. He looked around and noticed his mum had left a neat pile of his post near the door.

Alex flicked through the pile, with a well-practiced movement dropping those with large red letters and words such as “final demand” into the overflowing waste bin, unopened. The last item in his hands was different though. It was this week’s copy of Racing Post. Alex had never got around to cancelling his subscription. Having nothing better to do, Alex sat on the floor and pulled the publication from its plastic cover, discarding it on the floor. He idly flipped the pages until he reached the dog racing schedule. His eye immediately fell on one of the participant’s names. “Top Dog” would be running at the 2:08pm at Romford Greyhound track that afternoon. Alex couldn’t believe it. It had “top” in its name. That had to be a sign. Serendipity, almost. God was telling him to do it, he thought. Alex checked his watch. He had just enough time, if he rushed, to get to the bookies to lay a bet. He departed immediately, hurtling along the high street well beyond the speed limit, hoping that there would be no police around. The amount of alcohol still in his system would surely make him fail any breathalyser.

Alex parked illegally in a disabled spot outside the bookies, and burst through the door almost causing an elderly member of the shop’s clientele to have a heart attack. Quivering, Alex threw a bundle of notes at the cashier, demanding she hurray as she took his bet. Alex grabbed his slip to a high stool with full view of the TV screens showing the dog races.

It was a short and inglorious culmination of the afternoon. Top Dog far from lived up to his name, coming a distant last place. Alex felt himself slip into despair, not for the first time realising the folly of his ways. He had indeed been given a signal. As he double checked the screen for confirmation of the result, desperate for his eyes to have deceived him, he saw that message loud and clear, taunting him. He should’ve known. He left the bookies penniless and shamed.

Glad to be out of law

I found this to be the case at Bar School.

Oddly enough, that’s why I chose Leeds – as I thought it would attract down-to-earth students…

How wrong was I?

Anonymous

Given that the majority of undergrads are female, perhaps ‘womansplaining’ is more likely than ‘mansplaining’.

Anonymous

This is honestly totally accurate for most people I know at law school. Often full of people who think they are ‘special’ because they have a load of A*s at GCSES, pushy parents, some work experience thorough Daddy’s contacts and a strong belief that they are entitled to a decent legal career because of this. Thing is they often don’t fare very well long-term in the city/at the bar.

