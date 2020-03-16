News

Monday morning round-up

Coronavirus: Police could arrest people refusing quarantine in new emergency law [The Mirror]

A thread on human rights and the Coronavirus [Twitter]

Premier League could face legal action from relegated clubs if they decide to end the season as it stands as “they would be in breach of their own rules” [Mail Online]

Boots makes legal history after police let thief go [The Times]

Thousands of families who sought help for their kids with special needs are now trapped in a torturous legal process [BuzzFeed]

CPS failed to tell inspectors of internal review revealing rape case failings [The Guardian]

Ealing rape victim’s family donate £10,000 to legal claim against CPS [The Guardian]

Mother to seek judicial review over decision to keep schools open [ITV News]

David Davis wants to change the law to stop people being hit with historic tax demands [BuzzFeed]

UK litigation funders boost assets to £1.9bn [City A.M.]

US Democrat impeachment lawyer tests positive for coronavirus [Reuters]

Anonymous

Who decides what is a ‘disproportionate request for information’ by the CPS?

Anonymous

The human rights mob can take a hike. Patient privacy issues assisted the early spread in the UK and we are now facing 500,000 deaths.

