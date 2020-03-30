Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from the weekend

Coronavirus sends justice system into ‘meltdown’ as criminal court case backlog passes 37,000 [The Independent]

Alex Salmond’s lawyer accused of calling him a sex pest [BBC News]

Alex Salmond considering legal actions against media claims [The National]

Coventry rugby club take legal advice as coronavirus insurance row escalates [The Observer]

We must take drastic action but let’s not turn into a nation of little tyrants [The Guardian]

High Court trial streamed on YouTube for first time [Financial Times]

Former Arsenal star to take legal action over sacking due to coronavirus [The Mirror]

US legal battle looms over coronavirus insurance payouts [Financial Times]

Coronavirus: Postponed law firm schemes [Legal Cheek]

LPC Law seeks litigation solicitor [Legal Cheek Comments]

“[Firms] will still need trainees for 2022 and upwards and some law firms will fare better than others. Also departments with strong restructuring practices will be very busy. If anything firms will either delay TC assessment centres/interviews to later dates or change their assessments to fit an online setting.” [Legal Cheek Comments]