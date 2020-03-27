Shoosmiths first firm to cancel 2020 summer vacation scheme amid COVID-19 disruption
Exclusive: Candidates will still be considered for training contracts
Shoosmiths has cancelled its summer vacation scheme in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The national firm was due to run forty, week-long placements across its offices in Birmingham, Edinburgh, Leeds, London, Manchester, Milton Keynes, Nottingham, Reading and Solent in June 2020.
Shoosmiths confirmed to Legal Cheek it informed candidates yesterday that its summer vacation placement has been cancelled.
It is understood to be the first law firm to cancel its summer vac scheme due to the COVID-19 disruption.
“In line with the government’s recent advice, we now need to consider stronger measures to protect our employees, candidates and community, with the likelihood of this outbreak continuing into the summer. So, we have now made the difficult decision to cancel our summer vacation placement due to take place in June,” a spokesperson for the firm said, adding:
“We’re sorry candidates won’t be able to experience face-to-face time with Shoosmiths, but we will be arranging alternative ways to engage with our people including more #ShoosmithsLIVE videos and Q&As.”
Shoosmiths stressed to students who submitted a vacation placement application in this year’s round that they will still be considered for training contracts. The firm is closely monitoring the situation but expects there to be “some changes or postponement to our assessment process”.
“We are not closing the doors; we are still very keen to recruit across many areas of the business,” the spokesperson continued. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to grow our junior talent and will continue to use our social media platforms to speak to candidates every day. We’re still very interested to hear from you and we are committed to recruiting and onboarding the talent we still need.”
Earlier this month the firm cancelled all upcoming face-to-face events, including a number of open days, insight evenings and university visits.
Vacation schemes are open to students and graduates from across the UK and overseas to experience life at a firm, and often have a number of social activities scheduled for the week(s).
Prime Minister Boris Johnson enforced strict social distancing measures on Monday. The public are encouraged to avoid “non-essential” contact and work from home where possible to curb the spread of the novel virus.
In recent weeks we’ve seen a number of law firms heed government advice and postpone their spring vacation schemes. The majority were due to run from Monday (30 March) until early to mid-April. A total of 18 law firms have taken this action so far.
View a list of law firm schemes postponed due to COVID-19 so far. This page will be updated as we receive new information.
Has your scheme been affected by the coronavirus? Let us know at tips@legalcheek.com
Anon
This is going to be brutal
Jez
Another lost generation of NQs and trainees.
Just like 2007-9.
Lucky for those qualifying in 2018.
Law is a queue, you know.
What a stupid thing to say. You speak as if they are going on WWI and not a recession l, which will be gone in 6 months.
Jez
At least the 2007/8 generation were not carrying £50,000 worth of debt.
You should have voted for Jeremy Corbyn, rather than let that compound interest badboy swallow your life.
Jeremy Corbyn and socialism is the future.
A Universal Basic Income for all, it’s the only way to help people. A windfall tax on City greed in the fat times to pay for it.
Anon
You’re complete idiot if you think this “will be gone in six months”.
Keep your head in the sand little ostrich, there you go. And go buy some shares whilst you’re at it with whatever money you have left, rumours have it the market bottomed out already.
Come one, this country (not speaking about the law profession) have survived more than mid size pandemic and so far not that destructive economic crisis. Definitely necessary to care about loved ones, try to help and encourage them, otherwise there is nothing to be particularly worried about.
This will all pass soon enough, people are panicking way too much now. Financially – what is the worst that can happen? You will not be evicted from your home – the landlord cannot force you out now and the banks have frozen mortgage payments. Your priceless stock portfolio will temporarily loose 20% of its value? Who cares, it will rise back within a couple of years. You will loose your job? This country is not a socialist paradise but it has decent social protections, you will not find yourself on the street.