Taylor Wessing extends meditation app to future trainees as it ramps up wellbeing support for home-working lawyers

City outfit set to launch virtual yoga and Skype choir sessions

Taylor Wessing is offering its future trainees subscriptions to a meditation app.

Headspace, a meditation and mindfulness app promoting mental health, was previously only available to the City outfit’s current employees. Last year TW became the first law firm to purchase premium subscriptions to the app on behalf of all of its staff.

The extension of Headspace to trainees-to-be is the latest initiative by the firm, which is committed to the wellbeing of its workforce.

Wendy Tomlinson, Taylor Wessing talent director, said:

“We are looking for ways to provide more support for our people. This includes our future trainees, and we’re pleased to extend the current benefits of our premium subscription to Headspace as part of our focus on wellbeing, which is increasingly important at this time.”

TW told Legal Cheek it’s putting in place further initiatives to support its people working from home during the COVID-19 crisis. These include virtual yoga, mindfulness sessions and its choir getting together over Skype.

This comes amid moves towards more agile ways of working as Prime Minister Boris Johnson enforced strict social distancing measures and mandatory remote working on Monday. There have been concerns the drastic measures may impact on lawyers’ mental health and wellbeing. Lawyer wellbeing charity LawCare echoed these concerns and offered tips to staying well whilst remote working.

“It can be very isolating for people working from home, especially those who live on their own, so keeping in regular contact with colleagues, friends and family using phone, Skype, FaceTime rather than just relying on email and texts can help,” said LawCare chief Elizabeth Rimmer.

“We all need to feel connected, so at a time when we are advised to keep our distance from others, it’s especially important to keep in touch and check in with others often,” she added.

The news comes amid concerns from students about the impact of the pandemic on their vacation scheme and training contract start dates. Five-hundred students and future trainees tuned in this week to our first virtual event, ‘What does COVID-19 mean for future lawyers’, to hear the Legal Cheek team address some of their concerns.

Finding remote working stressful? You can contact LawCare by calling 0800 279 6888 in the UK.