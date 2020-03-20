Virus pandemic: Further City law firms postpone spring vacation schemes

Norton Rose Fulbright, Addleshaw Goddard, Mishcon de Reya and HFW

Four further City law firms have postponed their spring vacation schemes in view of the ongoing virus pandemic.

Norton Rose Fulbright (NRF), Addleshaw Goddard, Mishcon de Reya and HFW‘s spring schemes were all due to start this month.

Vacation schemes are open to students and graduates from across the UK and overseas to experience life at a firm. They are an integral part of law firms’ trainee recruitment process.

A spokesperson for NRF, one of the biggest UK-headquartered law firm outside the magic circle, told Legal Cheek:

“The health and safety of our people, our clients and our community is our top priority. In view of the ongoing COVID-19 situation, we have decided to cancel our spring vacation scheme and have offered students a place on either one of our two summer vacation schemes.”

Its spring vac scheme is open to final-year students and graduates and was due to run on 30 March until 7 April 2020.

Addleshaw’s week-long Easter placement scheme has also been put on hold. A spokesperson said: “We have notified all of the graduates who were due to join us that given all the uncertainty around COVID-19, the latest government guidelines and increase in home-working we have regrettably decided to postpone our spring vacation scheme.” They continued:

“We’re sorry not to be able to share the experience we had organised for them all, and will be keeping in touch all over the coming months about our future plans.”

Mishcon de Reya’s spring vac scheme, due to run from 30 March until 9 April 2020, has been deferred until the summer due to COVID-19. “The health and safety of our people, our clients and visitors is our top priority. With this in mind, we have taken the decision to defer our spring vacation scheme until the summer,” Patrick Connolly, academy director, confirmed to this website.

Meanwhile, HFW confirmed to Legal Cheek it had postponed its spring vacation scheme, due to take place from 30 March until 3 April 2020, in view of the virus pandemic.

View a list of spring schemes postponed due to COVID-19 so far. This page will be updated as we receive new information.

