Slaughter and May postpones spring vacation scheme amid virus pandemic

As magic circlers Freshfields and A&O postpone first-year spring schemes

Slaughter and May has postponed its spring vacation scheme due to the escalating coronavirus crisis.

Slaughters was due to run its week-long Easter work experience scheme from 30 March until 3 April 2020 in its London headquarters. However, incoming spring vac schemers were notified by email that the scheme, open to second year students, had been postponed amid the growing threat of the novel virus.

This follows Friday’s news that US firm Shearman & Sterling became the first firm to postpone its spring vacation scheme. The firm confirmed to Legal Cheek its first spring programme of the year will be held at a later date.

Elsewhere, magic circle firms Allen & Overy and Freshfields followed a similar move made by Linklaters on Friday to postpone their first-year spring schemes.

A&O’s First scheme, which includes a two-day workshop running from 6 until 7 April 2020 has been postponed until later this year, the firm confirmed. An A&O spokesperson told Legal Cheek:

“Due to the evolving circumstances of the COVID-19 outbreak we are reviewing upcoming events and programmes on a case by case basis. As part of this A&O First, our work experience programme due to start in April, has been postponed until later in the year. All those due to participate have been informed.”

Meanwhile, Freshies’ two-day spring scheme, due to commence on 8 until 9 April 2020 in its London office, has been postponed until autumn.

A Freshfields spokesperson told us: “We are committed to safeguarding the wellbeing of our people and to maintaining our high standards of client care across the globe, while playing a responsible role in delaying the spread of COVID-19. Our measures take into account current advice and guidance from local governments in each country and the wishes of our people and our clients. With the landscape continuing to shift rapidly, we aim to anticipate developments, focus on our people and our clients and prepare accordingly. Our business and our commitment to our clients continues as usual.”

Previously, Links postponed its first-year insight scheme in the wake of the global pandemic. Pathfinder has been postponed until May.

Postponed schemes:

Allen & Overy, A&O First

Freshfields, spring scheme

Goldman Sachs, London legal internship

Linklaters, Pathfinder

Shearman & Sterling, spring vacation scheme

Slaughter and May, Easter work experience scheme

Has your scheme been affected by the coronavirus? Let us know at tips@legalcheek.com