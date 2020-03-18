News

Wealthy partners work from home while lowest paid staff are forced into the office, legal union claims

Thomas Connelly
By Thomas Connelly on
7

Legal Sector Workers United brands pandemic response a ‘classist allocation of risk’

Wealthy law firm partners are working from the comfort and relative safety of their own homes while lower paid staff are being forced to come into the office, a trade union branch for legal sector workers claims.

The Legal Sector Workers Union (LSWU) — which represents qualified solicitors and barristers, as well as paralegals, secretaries and cleaners — says it has identified a “shocking divide” in the treatment of law firm staff in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a series of tweets overnight, the group wrote: “We have been forensically mapping law firms’ responses to COVID-19 across the legal sector. A shocking divide is evident: wealthy partners are working from home, while the lowest paid, most precarious staff are being forced to come into the office.”

It added:

“This is an outrage. We are organising against this classist allocation of risk, which is an abuse of legal sector workers. If your bosses are sending you to work when you could be working from home, join LSWU without delay. We will support you immediately in making your demands.”

In an earlier tweet, the LSWU said one of its members, a trainee at a large legal aid firm, had recently walked out of a meeting that their employer was trying to make them attend. “No sanction was imposed”, it continued, but “if you’re a LSWU member and reasonably decide to take your and others’ safety into your own hands, we’ll back you.”

The 2020 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

The claims follow the group’s open letter (below) earlier this week to employers of the legal sector, demanding that they taken action on the COVID-19 pandemic in a way which “prioritises the wellbeing of employees” as a matter of urgency that takes “precedence over short-termist economic interests”.

It says all legal sector workers should be encouraged to work from home, receive full pay if they’re sent home (sick or not), as well as full transparency when communicating with staff about COVID-19 policy.

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter

7 Comments

BJ

The plebs are expendable.

Reply Report comment
(7)(4)

K&E Phatcat

Lmaoooo i kno rite ?!

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

Anonymous

section 44 of the Employment Rights Act 1996, states that in circumstances of danger which the employee reasonably believes to be serious and imminent, they leave or refuse to return to work.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Realistic Lawyer

It’s not about hierarchy? It’s about whether a secretary or paralegal has ever needed to work from home out of hours meaning they haven’t got the facility to do so now…? Most may work extra hours at the office but wouldn’t necessarily be expected to login at the weekend as a partner might (they just deal with multiple emails on Monday morning!) so they won’t have the facilities to work from home….? At the moment we have an issue with licences for people to use to login from home where they don’t have a work laptop or any computer they can use at home. (Surprisingly a large amount, even recently graduated paralegals?) I think it’s unfair to force them to come in, but in fairness I think if most others are WFH then the office is empty enough to not be a risk. Having said that at my own firm, the senior partners and HODs are still coming in because of this to stop the support staff being made to come in alone. I’m also currently at the office on lunch, despite having WFH abilities, client care and all that!

Reply Report comment
(0)(1)

Veritatis Certum 19

You are literally the problem.

“Client care and all that”. What sort of client care are you going to be giving when the economy grinds to a halt because people like you didn’t follow guidance?

You can be carrying this thing for 5 days before you have symptoms so how many people have you been in contact with in the last 5 days? How many people have they?

This is going to be the worst thing to happen to the world since WWII. It’s going to be that bad. The only way to lessen it is for people who can to STAY AT HOME.

Care for your clients by not infecting them and their family with the most contagious illness the world has seen in over 100 years.

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Anonymous

Shocking that so many legal offices are still open.

It’s not about catching the virus – it’s about passing it on to others who are likely to die from it.

Can’t believe this has to be explained to grown adults.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Anonymous

Free Representation Unit still open as well.

I guess volunteer law students are expendable too?

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories