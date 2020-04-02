Former Attorney General records children’s bedtime story while in lockdown

Soothe your little ones to sleep with the distinctive dulcet tones of Geoffrey Cox QC

The former Attorney General Geoffrey Cox QC has taken a break from his barrister and MP duties to record a children’s bedtime story.

The top commercial silk has posted a recording of himself reciting the Chinese fairly tale The Stone Monkey, translated by Herbert Allen Giles and originally published in 1911 as part of collection of short stories.

“I’ve been asked to record a children’s bedtime story for while we are cooped up in CV confinement,” he wrote on Twitter. “I hope you enjoy it.”

Cox’s nighttime tale follows similar audio efforts by celebs including Sir Patrick Stewart, Dolly Parton and Samuel L. Jackson.

Cox, who heads up Thomas More Chambers in London, was elevated to the role of Attorney General in July 2018 under Theresa May and quickly shot to fame with an impassioned pro-Brexit speech at a Conservative party conference several months later.

But it was his deep powerful voice that caught the ear of viewers at the time, who drew comparisons between the QC and the likes of Brian Blessed, Richard Burton and Terry Wogan.

Geoffrey Cox … pic.twitter.com/VJaErkfsDw — Rt Hon Sir Peter Mannion KCB MP (@PeterMannionMP) December 3, 2018

News of his bedtime tale went down well on Twitter — almost too well, in fact, with one follower requesting a slightly more risqué piece of Cox-based content.

Please can you do a reading from 50 Shades next? — Sara Gee 😎✡️ (@Tiggles15) March 31, 2020

This isn’t the first time Cox’s dulcet tones have been called into action. Last December footage emerged of him reading a passage from A Visit from St Nicholas, more commonly known as ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas.

The Conservative MP’s spell as Attorney General came to an abrupt end earlier this year when Boris Johnson replaced him with fellow barrister Suella Braverman as part of a cabinet reshuffle.