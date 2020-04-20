News

Gateley furloughs trainee solicitors

Thomas Connelly
By Thomas Connelly
12

Some rookies may also have qualification dates pushed back in response to pandemic

Listed law firm Gateley has placed a number of its trainee solicitors into the government’s furlough scheme, it has emerged.

The firm, which dishes out around 25 training contracts annually, has also put plans in place to push back the qualification dates of its second year rookies as it looks protect itself from the impending financial fallout of COVID-19.

“We haven’t taken any blanket decisions to furlough teams, every decision has been based on workloads available and what is right for the business, our people and our clients”, Gateley said in statement. “As we all know, the situation resulting from this pandemic changes regularly and the flexibility to be able to look at team workloads as demand either increases or decreases in certain areas is vitally important.”

Gateley did not disclose how many trainees were currently on furlough, but did confirm all will receive full pay for April 2020.

The firm also revealed second year trainees due to complete their TCs this August will now likely qualify on December 31 — regardless of whether they have been furloughed or not.

“We don’t believe it is in our trainees’ best interests to qualify at a time when there may not be any NQ roles across the legal profession”, the statement continued. “Our intention is to retain as many trainees as possible and if the legal sector generally pushes forward with NQ roles in September, then we will follow suit where possible.”

It added:

“This is not about delaying qualification or preventing people from applying for NQ roles outside of Gateley. This is about doing what we can to ensure that they do not qualify at a time when there may not be the NQ roles available in the profession generally.”

News of the furloughs and possible delays to qualification follow the firm’s announcement last month that had cancelled an interim payment to shareholders.

A host of big City law firms have implemented cost-cutting measures in recent weeks, including postponement of partner profits, staff furloughs and pay freezes.

Tom

Ridiculous. They should be qualifying soon as so they can apply for whatever NQ roles there are – be they roles starting in September or roles starting later.

If the firm wants to ensure that the trainees aren’t hurt by a lack of opportunities in September then it could guarantee them some sort of role until December, even if not a full associate role. The relevant individuals could then keep their options under constant review.

Harry Thotter

Second half of the comment nails it. Let them qualify, those who secure roles move to associate, remainder become temporary paralegals on trainee pay.

Being thrust into a grotty NQ market with no role is rough though. Not everyone can sit it out on universal credit until a role comes up at a top 50 firm, and will have to bite at the first tacky offer that comes through.

Lmaobantah

Worst thing is that there’ll be potentially hundreds of unretained NQs entering the September 2020 legal market as their firms will be offloading deadweight qualifiers left right and centre.

They’ll be all hungry for a top dollar role in the midst of the savagest economic crisis in decades. Good luck to them all, they’ll need it.

Anon.

Exactly what happened in 2008.

Welcome to the working class.

Soapy Job

And I thought it was rough last year 😶 count your blessings and all that…

Tom

This suggests that the firm:

(1) thinks their trainees will seek to leave as soon as they qualify and want to limit their opportunity to do that when the market is (usually) at its busiest;

(2) doesn’t know whether it needs these trainees so wants to defer taking a decision (while damaging the trainees prospects);

(3) knows it doesn’t need them, but doesn’t want to announce that now given that it will look like it’s the partners shitting over their trainees at the very start of their careers and when the market is likely to be very subdued; or

(4) is dumb enough to believe its own rubbish that is anything other than a shit idea.

anonnnna

Could those trainees apply to the SRA to be admitted on the basis that they’ve fulfilled the criteria for qualification, regardless of when Gateley want that to happen? (assuming the trainees have taken the PSC)

Marnus

Nah m8

Anon

They need to be signed off by the firm’s training principal.

trainee

very poor from Gateley

Reply Report comment
Chinny

More firms are going to do this in the coming months, even larger City shops.

Reply Report comment
Anon123

No they won’t…. only firms who were already struggling have this issue or who don’t have an international focus will struggle. There is still work in the city, if not more because of changes to deals in light of Covid

Reply Report comment
