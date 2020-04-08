Top City firms freeze junior lawyer pay in response to virus pandemic

News

A growing number of City law firms have frozen the salaries of their junior lawyers as the profession braces itself for any potential financial repercussions from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Herbert Smith Freehills yesterday announced that it had frozen pay for all employees and suspended salary reviews for at least six months. The belt-tightening measures, which apply globally, will also see partners receive reduced profit distributions.

The global law firm did add that it intends to award bonuses for the 2019-20 financial year but paid 50% in July and 50% by the end of the year.

“This is a global and evolving crisis, with major human and economic impact,” a spokesperson for the firm said. “We cannot predict how long it will last, or how deep it will be. Like all businesses, we have carefully considered the prudent measures we need to take to protect the firm and our people.”

They continued:

“We have already taken a range of steps to reduce costs where we can, and we are in a strong financial position following a partner capital increase and a strong capital focus over the last twelve to eighteen months. To ensure we remain resilient, we have decided to take some additional measures.”

Freshfields has taken similar steps to protect its financial position. The magic circle player confirmed this week it had frozen pay across the firm and suspended its latest quarterly partner distribution. It has also deferred decisions on staff bonuses, which usually take place this month, until later in the year.

A Freshfields spokesperson said: “We are focused on supporting our people and continuing to serve our clients as we all adapt to the social and economic uncertainties. We are managing our business responsibly and will continue to invest in our business for the long-term.”

Meanwhile, fellow magic circle player Allen & Overy (A&O) said it too was freezing salaries and deferring some bonus payments in repose to the pandemic. The firm was due to undertake annual salary reviews for associates and support staff in the first quarter of the forthcoming financial year, but this will no longer go ahead.

A&O will still award bonuses for this financial year, with bonus payments for assocaites and more senior support staff split between July and October. It also confirmed it was making “adjustments” to partner profit distributions, increasing partner capital levels, deferring certain investments and recruitment, and cancelling events.

“The COVID-19 global crisis is an unprecedented situation for us and our clients,” a spokesperson for A&O said in a statement. “The firm is in a very strong financial position but given the unknown nature of the evolving challenges, and their long-term impact on our markets, it is sensible to introduce some prudent management measures as part of our ongoing scenario planning.”

Other City players have adopted similar measures in the wake of the virus. Last week Norton Rose Fulbright confirmed it was in the process of asking “eligible personal” to drop down to a four-day working week and take pay cuts in “pre-emptive action” to protect jobs and revenues throughout the virus crisis.

Elsewhere, Pinsent Masons has deferred its first quarterly partner profits and furloughed some of its non-fee earners. The firm said it will top up by 20% the salaries of all furloughed staff on the government’s emergency scheme, which covers 80% of an employee’s wages up to £2,500 per month.

Pinsents’ senior partner Richard Foley said:

“Businesses around the world are trading in circumstances that none of us have faced before; we’re no different. We are only making decisions today where we have to. If we can wait to allow those decisions to be better informed by taking them tomorrow we are doing so.”

21 Comments

A&O toiler

Freezing pay > cutting pay/redundancy.

Shame

When will LC “journalists” realise that “top” is not the only adjective they can use? So diminishing to English language.

Anonymous

Let’s be real, these firms are relieved to freeze salaries and bonuses and not because of the coronavirus. Top city law firms are now hovering around the 6 figure salary mark, they don’t really want to keep increasing the NQ or associate salary. They reluctantly brought it up just to keep up with the US firms and this is the perfect excuse to hold off on increasing it again under the guise of financial uncertainty during this time

Anon

The lines between the silver circle, magic circle and US firms are becoming very blurred as you could distinguish them before based on the salary which was equated to the the hours and intensity of work but it’s not so straightforward anymore

City Associate

To be fair, freeze of your 6 figure salary (when you are aged 26-27) is not the worst thing that can happen to you during pandemic and financial crisis. I would be perfectly fine with a 1-2 year freeze.

lol

That assumes there are no additional measures being brought in at a future date. If it’s freeze with a guarantee of no future pay cut or redundancy, then fine. Otherwise it would be a bit irritating.

Anon

The lines between the silver circle, magic circle and US firms are becoming very blurred as you could justify the differences in salary based on the hours and intensity of work but it’s not as transparent nowadays

Joe

It’s interesting when you look at firms like Macfarlanes and Travers Smith who are mid size firms doing similar hours to the Magic Circle and Macs/TS trainees are probably handed much more responsibility due to the size of the firm and they’re not paid a 6 figure salary when the Magic Circle and top silver circle firms are

Seasoned Horse

Having worked in the silver circle, magic circle and now for a US firm, I can categorically tell you that the notion that silver circle firms like TS/Macs give juniors more responsibility is categorically not true. Further to that- TS/Macs are consistently the top payers at all levels in the silver circle and are certainly the most elite (unless you count Slaughters as SC).

Kieron

Having worked in all 3 types of firms, what’s your take on the current salary war? Have you noticed much difference in terms of work, hours, social life balance etc or are they all pretty much the same tagged at quite different salaries?

You hear stories about some going off to US firms and then coming back.

I think an honest conversation ought to be had about the change in the dynamic of law firms at the moment and in the foreseeable future

anon

Lmao imagine comparing a shet ferm like Asshurts with TS or Macs

Finlay

Slaughters shouldn’t even be considered the best of the silver circle firms but that is a conversation nobody wants to have

Frank J

Even when you take I to account revenue and other factors the disparities in pay are becoming increasingly difficult to reconcile.

Take DLA Piper for example, they’re still in the late 70k threshold in the UK even though the US offices and elsewhere are on six figures.

Considering it’s the UK biggest law firm in revenue you’d think they would match the six figure salary in London or at least pay a decent amount to those in the regional offices

£78k, top dollah

Different profit pools, different legal structures, completely different firms in effect. DLA is a mid-level firm and always has been in the UK, much like SPB or Eversheds.

anon

Didn’t realise partners get paid quarterly. Do they not get a monthly wage on top?

Jamie

It’s not that straightforward as there’s a difference between salaries partners, equity partners, managing partners etc

Lynn D. LeBanks

There is only one sort of partner, equity. The reason are staff plain and simple.

Chad

Meanwhile insurance law firms are rolling in dough

Anon

Brown Rudnick have furloughed fee earners in London capped at gov sum. How can an elite US shop have a balance sheet such that that is already required in this climate?

Lmaobantah

Where can a buy this brown Rudnick? I’ve always liked quality leather goods.

