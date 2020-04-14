News

Inns of Court to launch emergency relief fund for junior barristers

Thomas Connelly
By Thomas Connelly on
9

Wealthy foursome will also ‘relieve hardship’ on chambers’ rental obligations

The Inns of Court are to create an emergency cash fund to support pupil and junior barristers in financial hardship during the coronavirus crisis.

In a statement, the wealthy foursome — Lincoln’s Inn, Middle Temple, Inner Temple and Gray’s Inn — said they were working urgently on a “package of measures to assist barristers most in need”.

This includes an immediate cash contribution towards an emergency fund set up by Barristers’ Benevolent Association (BBA) and the creation of special Inn-run hardship funds. The latter are designed primarily to assist pupils and other junior barristers who are not eligible for either the government assistance for the self-employed or for help from the BBA, according to the statement.

The group also confirmed that they are taking steps to “relieve hardship” in relation to the rental obligations of each chambers on each Inn’s estate.

The 2020 Legal Cheek Chambers Most List

News of the emergency measures come as a judge urged the government to provide greater financial support to criminal barristers, “who play such an important role in maintenance of the fabric of our society”.

In a letter to The Times newspaper, His Honour Judge Ticehurst claimed that 90% of barristers do not qualify for government support as their profits exceed £50,000. But this seemingly healthy five-figure-sum is before the deduction of overheads such as childcare, he continues, so in reality many earn well below £50,000 and face financial ruin without assistance.

Earlier this month, a Bar Council survey found that a whopping 81% of chambers said they will not survive the next 12 months without government-backed financial aid if the pandemic persists. Fifty-five percent said they cannot survive the next six months.

9 Comments

Pupil

Thank god for that. The price of coke is mental right now.

Jezza

Brothers! Sisters!

We need to extend this rent relief scheme to emergency supplies of Colombian pure!

Fully automated luxury Communism will be realised under Sir Keir Starmer QC, the brave leader taking Jeremy Corbyn’s vision to the world!

Prime Minister Sir Keir will increase income tax to redistribute wealth for nurses and teachers! Free drugs for all!

Labour free movement will increase the population by 10 million in 3 years! Increase immigration from the Muslim world!

VOTE LABOUR

FOR THE MANY, NOT THE FEW!!!!

Rentier hater

Would love to know the value of the property portfolio the Inns are sitting on. Could someone find out? They must make a fortune on rents. Scholarships etc they give away must be a tiny percentage of their earnings. Would like to know what %.

WoopsieGrabbyMonkey

I have to say I find this moaning as if they are some special case a bit distasteful…

Plenty of self-employed workers (read, all of them) can’t deduct childcare from profits. £50k is a huge amount of money to most of the population. Are they seriously expecting tax-payer funded govt handouts having earnt double the average salary for years??

Well done to the Inns though. This is in fact where the money should be coming from to help.

anon

“90% of criminal barristers … profits exceed £50,000.”

Turnover – expenses = profit.

Extremely unlikely. Half, maybe.

Bob

All because of the loss of independence of the Bar in the UK. All criminal barristers seem reliant on state funded work there. Part of the servile state.

Narcissist Commercial Barrister

My mental health is being destroyed at the thought of losing my British Airways Gold Executive Club status and not being able to afford £700 Acquascutum trenchcoats.

Please like my Twitter posts? I’m trying so hard to be extra funny, cool and sexy within the hundreds of tweets I sit down to write each week. Much more so than my school friends who wasted 7 years of their lives to study medicine.

Be kind. The Inns are literally saving lives here.

Anonymous

A decent piece of news, and all that comes online is bitter chip on shoulder clichés. If someone has a common law court based practice or a criminal practice then generating fees has suddenly become close to impossible and the criminal court are unlikely to be able to open up in the next 6 months. This programme will help some people in dire need.

Narcissist Commercial Barrister

Thank you. I am glad some people have empathy.

I can no longer afford £60,000 Scott Dunn holidays for my family and I.

We will now have to make our own bookings for flights and hotels to visit The Maldives.

My mental health is destroyed. The Inns are literally saving lives here.

Join the conversation

