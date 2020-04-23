London lawyer in Frozen lockdown parody

Charlotte Fisher dons Disney character Elsa get-up to raise funds for NHS charities

A London lawyer has put together a musical parody to raise funds for the NHS amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Charlotte Fisher, an employment specialist, published ‘Let Me Go, Elsa in quarantine’ (below), a play on Disney’s theme song ‘Let It Go’ from 2013 animated movie Frozen, this week.

It features Fisher dressed as ice queen Elsa struggling to cope during the lockdown in scenes filmed around her house. Fisher’s dog, Henry, stars as snowman Olaf in the short clip.

Fisher said she created the video to raise funds for NHS staff and volunteers caring for COVID-19 patients during the pandemic. She has so far raised £485 of her £800 target for NHS Charities Together.

The catchy tune begins:

“There’s nobody in my kingdom tonight, not a person to be seen.

I’m stuck in self-isolation, watching a message from the Queen.

The sun is shining but we’re all cooped-up inside.

No holiday homes… heaven knows I’ve tried.”

Fisher is then ‘papped’ attempting to escape to her “ice castle second home”.

In another verse Fisher sings:

“I can’t live in this virtual world in which I’m bound.

Wi-Fi connection is in frozen fractures all around.

Stockpiled supplies are running out, it’s looking bleak.

Who’d have thought that clapping would be the highlight of my week!”

She concludes: “A cold never bothered me anyway.”

Fisher told Legal Cheek: “Over the weekend, I was challenged by my sister (also a lawyer who sings!) to put together a song about the current climate so my husband and I decided to create this parody to raise money for the NHS workers and everything they are doing for us. They are working so hard and risking their lives on a daily basis whilst we stay safe at home.”

She continued: “With limited costume supplies, I decided to re-use the Elsa costume I had from my hen do last year and put together a makeshift Olaf costume for our dog Henry (from an inside-out unicorn outfit he rather embarrassingly already had). Hopefully the video will raise some money and provide some entertainment for those in quarantine.”

You can donate to Fisher’s cause here.