London’s Ely Place Chambers to close after 20 years

Some barristers mull launching ‘virtual’ set

Ely Place Chambers is to close later this year after almost two decades in business, the London set announced today.

“We are all deeply saddened by this decision, though we believe it is the right one under the circumstances,” it said in a statement this afternoon.

Ely Place Chambers, headed up by William McCormick QC, will continue to provide a full range of legal services until its closure on 31 July 2020.

The statement continued: “We are grateful to all those who have instructed and supported us over the last 20 years and look forward to those relationships continuing with members in their new chambers.”

“We are especially grateful to our loyal staff, the majority of whom have been with us almost since our foundation, and who have served us with distinction,” it added. “We will work to assist them in dealing with these events.”

The business and property specialist confirmed some barristers will relocate to other sets, while others are exploring the possibility of creating a new “virtual chambers” involving some of its existing staff.