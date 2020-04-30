News

Squire Patton Boggs warns it may defer training contracts

Thomas Connelly
By Thomas Connelly on
13

Exclusive: City firm continuing to plan for August intake but urges future trainees to ‘hold off making financial decisions’ until COVID-19 situation is clearer

Squire Patton Boggs (SPB) has warned it may have to push back the start dates for its future trainees in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rookies due to start at the firm this summer were informed by email this week that deferrals remain a possibility “if trainee workload reduces over the coming months”.

In an email, seen by Legal Cheek, SPB says it is “fully committed” to its future trainees and is continuing to plan for its August 2020 intake. It does, however, recommend summer starters “hold off making financial decisions, such as entering into rental agreements for accommodation”, until the firm is able to provide a further update at the beginning of June.

“We pride ourselves on the quality of experience we provide to trainees”, the email continues, “and do not intend to compromise our existing programme in any way because of the current challenges we are all facing”.

A SPB spokesperson told Legal Cheek:

“[W]e are fully committed to our future trainees and are continuing to plan for their start date of August 2020. As we continue to monitor the impact of COVID-19, we will remain committed to the safety and wellbeing of our trainees, whilst ensuring that they get the best possible experience with the firm when they join us.”

SPB has already put in place measures to curb the impact of the pandemic, including implementing remote working protocols and allowing UK staff to carry over holiday leave above their statutory entitlement into 2021. Other firms have postponed partner payouts, deferred bonuses and furloughed staff.

Last week Legal Cheek revealed Irwin Mitchell had become the first major UK law firm to delay the start dates of its trainees as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. All trainees due to commence their training contracts with the firm in August 2020 will now join in February 2021, six months later than originally planned.

13 Comments

Anon

Their real estate team is down to one partner in London.

Nobody left

Real estate team? Which real estate team?

SPB toiler

“We pride ourselves on the quality of experience we provide to trainees”

LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO

Incoming September 2020 Trainee

I am a September 2020 starter. I am so worried about whether the TC will go ahead as planned, or whether it will be deferred/cancelled. I’ve had no communication that it won’t go ahead however the situation is so volatile.

Can anyone shed light on what other firms are doing/planning?

what

I’m a September 2020 starter with an international firm headquartered in London and they’ve been really good with communications and it looks like we’re on track to start as initially planned (SRA forms were submitted last week etc). It’s sad to see any firm using this global (temporary) supply shock as an excuse to axe future trainees, but it’s classic SQB.

SQB (similar to Irwin Mitchel) is simply living up to its reputation as meat grinder. This communication is the firm setting expectations so that the fallout can be better managed when they do sack off their 2020 trainee intake. SQB’s UK presence barely even has a functioning HR department, it’s no surprise that they’ve taken such a short-sighted approach.

Toke toke toke

SQB? U high bruh ? pass mi d blunt ye ?

what

AYYY LMAO

*SPB

Davad

If they haven’t asked you in the last few weeks already to start filling in paperwork, it’s probably not happening sorry mate.

Recent departure

Avoid like m the plague. Any associate with their wits together jumps ship within 1-2 years of qualification as they can’t stand this pit.

Corporate team feels like it’s got those big spinning revolving doors installed on its floor given how many fee earners go in and promptly out.

SPB toiler

Yeah – I’m straight off to join the PE team at STB as soon as I qualify there in September.

Anon

Two SPB associates recently joined K&E in London. Your point being?

Anonymous

Inevitable really. I expect many more to follow.

Anonymous

It sounds like SPB have taken a pretty similar approach to your firm. They are “continuing to plan for their start date of August 2020” so will have submitted their SRA forms as well. They’ve only said that they will confirm whether anything has changed at the beginning of June (4-5 weeks time) which presumably your firm will also be doing if they are “really good with communications” and anything does change.

