Round-up from the Easter Weekend
The top legal affairs news stories from the long weekend
Sir Keir Starmer faces first crisis as anti-Semitism campaigners threaten legal action over leaked Labour report [The Telegraph]
How I’m reporting on court cases during the lockdown [Derby Telegraph]
Julian Assange’s clandestine affair with his extradition lawyer, during which he fathered two sons, took place as Scotland Yard was on round-the-clock guard at the Ecuadorian embassy [Mail Online]
Gyms face legal action over rent [BBC News]
UK insurers face legal action from small firms over Covid-19 claims [The Guardian]
Boots and Poundstretcher face legal action over unpaid rent [Financial Times]
Chris Packham vows to continue HS2 legal battle [The Guardian]
US Supreme Court bows to crisis with arguments via telephone [Bloomberg]
Naked woman jumps on police car after leaving court for lockdown breach [Metro]
Judge Rinder answers some of your most common queries on furlough [The Sun]
Hard law or soft law? The debate about the future of space law [The Space Review]
“You will learn more about life and customer service from that one year in McDonalds than 3 years in some crowded law lecture theatre, or a year on the LPC, or on a training contract. Do it. It will make you a better person and a better lawyer. Good luck, LLB class of 2020!” [Legal Cheek Comments]
