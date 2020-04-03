Advice

‘Will coronavirus cost me my magic circle TC?’

I’m due to start in August 2022

In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, one future magic circle trainee is concerned that the coronavirus pandemic could result in her training contact being rescinded.

“Selfish question here: I have a TC offer from a MC [magic circle] firm that I have accepted and am due to start the GDL in September, with my eventual start date being August 2022. How likely is it that my offer will be rescinded? Or is it possible that I will be unaffected?”

Walter

It’s too early to tell.

Lionel Hutz, Attorney at law

Your TC is as good as dead, 100% of TCs were cancelled in 2008. Then all the rejected future trainees disappeared from the face of the Earth and no one has ever heard from them to this day. Netflix preparing series about this mystery now, it will be called “TC King”.

Hope this helps.

Saskia

I don’t think this can be said with any certainty surely?

Lionel Hutz, Attorney at law

In all seriousness nothing bad will happen, crisis is bad news for people who are looking for jobs now, not people who already have them.

Even the trainees that are about to start in September are unlikely to be affected (they will start bringing real money only when they qualify in 2 years anyway). Do not understand why people with TCs are freaking out so much.

Saskia

Surely not? This is for a TC commencing Aug 2022 no?

Anon

Too early to tell for sure but I suspect you will be unaffected. Your TC is ages away and firms will still need trainees.

Anonymous

Since you’re starting in two years there is little chance you will be directly adversely affected by the pandemic. Your GDL might be moved online and both the course provider and your firm will put in effort to reduce disruption.

Even if some in the 2020 intake has to be pushed back to 2021, the domino effect is unlikely to reach and affect you. The more successful the firm, the less graduate recruitment will be affected as they have a long term strategy and diversified practice areas.

Covid LLP

You should be fine. Those starting in September should be most worried. Especially those who are studying the LPC currently and have had their exams cancelled. There should be more security for those who have already completed the LPC, but only time will tell.

Anon

Worried in the sense of postponement to a 2021 March/Sept intake I assume?

Anonymous

Survey on COVID-19 impact perception for junior/aspiring lawyers:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe7U4DwZxcOl9s5k3TufzJqsrBl11v96Zl0BzSQ3ynVmilI6w/viewform

