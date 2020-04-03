‘Will coronavirus cost me my magic circle TC?’

I’m due to start in August 2022

In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, one future magic circle trainee is concerned that the coronavirus pandemic could result in her training contact being rescinded.

“Selfish question here: I have a TC offer from a MC [magic circle] firm that I have accepted and am due to start the GDL in September, with my eventual start date being August 2022. How likely is it that my offer will be rescinded? Or is it possible that I will be unaffected?”

