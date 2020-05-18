Not being allowed to work from home among top COVID-19 concerns to lawyer-wellbeing helpline

LawCare stats released to mark start of Mental Health Awareness Week

Not being permitted to work from home and financial issues due to furloughing are among the top COVID-19-related concerns cited by legal professionals reaching out to mental health charity LawCare.

The stats, released to mark the start of Mental Health Awareness Week, show that the legal charity received 130 contacts (helpline calls, emails and web-chats) from legal professionals since 10 March, with 48 of those (37%) related to the pandemic.

Other reasons to reach out included worsening of existing mental health conditions, relationship strain, childcare issues and being asked to work whilst on furlough.

“We feel this is very much the tip of the iceberg and anticipate in the coming weeks more and more legal professionals will contact us as the emotional and financial impact of the pandemic begins to really hit home,” LawCare chief executive, Elizabeth Rimmer, said.

“We would like to remind all legal professionals, including support staff, they can contact us for free, in confidence, to discuss anything that is bothering them, she continued. “Talking through your problems with one of our trained staff and volunteers, who have all worked in the law themselves, can really help.”

As part of Mental Health Awareness Week, LawCare is encouraging legal professionals to share moments in their career when someone showed them kindness. You can share yours using #momentofkindness and tagging @LawCareLtd on Twitter, or LawCare on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Feeling stressed? You can contact LawCare by calling 0800 279 6888 in the UK.