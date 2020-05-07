News

Legal workers Zoom meeting interrupted by naked colleague

Aishah Hussain
By Aishah Hussain
6

They’d been chatting about civil procedure when ‘Ben’ appeared starkers on screen

The perils of working from home amid the COVID-19 lockdown have been exposed (quite literally) after a legal video call was interrupted by a colleague who unwittingly flashed his co-workers.

‘Don’t be a ‘Ben’ while working from home — Zoom meeting gone wrong’ (embedded below), has gone viral on social media after ‘Ben’ appeared totally starkers on screen.

The short clip shows a number of participants engaged in a Zoom conference call chatting mindlessly about what appears to be civil procedure when a topless ‘Ben’, seen in the bottom right hand corner, rises and begins to wander around in the nude.

Gasps of shock, facepalms and nervous laughter resonate from the man’s colleagues, who are assumed to be legal workers (the LexisNexis logo appears to be visible in one of the tabs).

One colleague exclaims “Oh my god!”, while the group call leader changes tack, stating: “…let’s make sure everybody has clothes on!” Another colleague shouts “Ben, your video is on!” but ‘Ben’ is apparently oblivious to the stir his ‘Big Ben’ has caused.

Don’t be a ‘Ben’ while working from home, and check out our guide to Zoom etiquette.

JDP

I can’t see what Ben has done wrong. This is entirely normal in our office even before lockdown.

Been on ROF?

Nice steal. Already read this story on Roll On Friday this morning.

Alex

How could you read on it on “Friday this morning” if it is Thursday today. Explain yourself.

Not The Truth

First memes appear in Instagram stories. Then they are reposted by Instagram and Facebook meme groups. Then everyone talks about them. Later Roll on Friday verifies that the participants were lawyers and posts about it. Only then Legal Cheek decides to write its “exclusive” about the meme.

Bishbashdosh

Funny how they were filming the computer with their phone just at that moment. What absolute bunkum.

Sally from Accounts

Does anybody have a copy of the original without any blurring? I would love to see all the detail. I wonder what his penis looks like. I wonder if we can work out who it is and ask if he is willing to show more.

