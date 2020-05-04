Nottingham Law School appoints new executive dean ahead of SQE prep course launch

Jenny Chapman assumes top role

Nottingham Law School (NLS) has appointed a new executive dean, as it gears up to launch a Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE) preparatory course.

Jenny Chapman assumed the top role in March and now leads a team of NLS academics and practitioners who develop and deliver new student courses.

Chapman joined NLS as a senior lecturer in 1993 following a period in practice as a personal injury and clinical negligence solicitor. She has held various roles within NLS since that time. She was appointed the law school’s deputy dean in 2012 and has served as the acting dean on two occasions.

Chapman was also involved in the launch of the NLS Legal Advice Centre, a teaching law firm staffed by students that received an Alternative Business Structure (ABS) licence in 2015.

NLS, which is part of Nottingham Trent University, runs an undergraduate and postgraduate law programme, alongside a range of professional courses.

The law school confirmed to this website that it is nearing roll-out of a new course to prepare students for the Solicitors Regulation Authority’s two-part SQE assessment when it comes into force from September 2021. Chapman and her team have worked with law firms and students to design a range of flexible study options. For example, NLS students will have the opportunity to work within the Legal Advice Centre alongside their formal studies.

Commenting on her appointment, Chapman, who will be speaking at LegalEdCon 2020, a virtual event, taking place on 14 May, said: