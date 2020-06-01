Cleary Gottlieb cancels summer vacation schemes

COVID-19: Hopes to reschedule for later this year

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton has confirmed its summer vacation schemes have been cancelled in view of the coronavirus crisis.

The London office of the US firm, which offers up to 48 vacation placements each year, told Legal Cheek that its two summer schemes, due to take place in June and July 2020, have been put on hold until later this year.

Cleary Gottlieb’s summer vac schemes run for two weeks and participants are paid £500 per week.

A number of law firms have moved their vacation schemes online in recent weeks as their lawyers and graduate recruitment teams continue to work remotely during the lockdown. All five firms that make up the magic circle, for example, have confirmed that their vacation schemes will continue ahead this summer, albeit virtually.

A Cleary Gottlieb spokesperson said: “We have cancelled our June/July 2020 vacation scheme. We feel that a vacation scheme in our office, rather than a virtual scheme, would provide the best experience of Cleary Gottlieb. In line with government advice, however, our London office continues to work from home.”

They added:

“We very much hope that we will have the opportunity to hold a vacation scheme during the latter part of 2020, provided it is safe to do so.”

View a list of law firm schemes postponed or cancelled due to COVID-19 so far, and law firm schemes that are going ahead, virtually. These pages will be updated as we receive new information.

Has your scheme been affected by the coronavirus? Let us know at tips@legalcheek.com