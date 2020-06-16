New Instagram account allows City lawyers to anonymously submit their ‘juicy secrets’

‘Magic Circle Confessions’ launched earlier this month

A new Instagram account is publishing what it claims are the “confessions” and “juicy secrets” of City lawyers.

Launched last week, ‘Magic Circle Confessions’ encourages members of the profession to submit their career confessions (anonymously, of course) via the social media site’s DM (direct message) feature or by completing a form.

The page, which has so far attracted just over 100 followers, has gone public with a handful of lawyerly confessions since its arrival on the Insta scene, including one from a lawyer who recalls the time the son of a wealthy client came into the office to discuss his will. “He put a request to be buried in blue jeans, a Chris Jericho T-shirt and his replica WWE championship belt”, they recall.

In another post, one lawyer reveals how they quit their high-paying job at a US law firm to become a civil rights lawyer. “I have never been happier,” they confess.

Some of the posts relate to more serious issues plighting the profession, although it’s not clear if they are all genuine.

One lawyer, for example, claims to have missed an important court date after they assumed it was cancelled due to the pandemic (and is still to inform their client of the bad news), while another harbours concerns that the coronavirus could cost them their job.

Meanwhile, in another submission, an anonymous associate recalls how their first supervisor was on their fourth personal assistant because “he wasn’t pleasant to work with…”

But some posts are light-hearted, as per the below.