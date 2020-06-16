New Instagram account allows City lawyers to anonymously submit their ‘juicy secrets’
‘Magic Circle Confessions’ launched earlier this month
A new Instagram account is publishing what it claims are the “confessions” and “juicy secrets” of City lawyers.
Launched last week, ‘Magic Circle Confessions’ encourages members of the profession to submit their career confessions (anonymously, of course) via the social media site’s DM (direct message) feature or by completing a form.
The page, which has so far attracted just over 100 followers, has gone public with a handful of lawyerly confessions since its arrival on the Insta scene, including one from a lawyer who recalls the time the son of a wealthy client came into the office to discuss his will. “He put a request to be buried in blue jeans, a Chris Jericho T-shirt and his replica WWE championship belt”, they recall.
In another post, one lawyer reveals how they quit their high-paying job at a US law firm to become a civil rights lawyer. “I have never been happier,” they confess.
Some of the posts relate to more serious issues plighting the profession, although it’s not clear if they are all genuine.
One lawyer, for example, claims to have missed an important court date after they assumed it was cancelled due to the pandemic (and is still to inform their client of the bad news), while another harbours concerns that the coronavirus could cost them their job.
Meanwhile, in another submission, an anonymous associate recalls how their first supervisor was on their fourth personal assistant because “he wasn’t pleasant to work with…”
But some posts are light-hearted, as per the below.
For a weekly round-up of news, plus jobs and latest event infoSign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter
Chad Chadington
I appreciate this is Legal Cheek, the fetid drainage ditch of legal journalism, but please can we get an investigation into whether HSF 4th seaters are actually going to be forced to stay on their 50k second year trainee salary rather than going up to the 95k NQ salary? Despite my plea, presumably we’ll be getting another article about Eve instead…
Habbie
I assume if you’re that interested you must work for the firm – and therefore already know the answer. Hope this helps.
Tuco Salamanca
If HSF take that approach then other firms are more likely to act similarly… thereby making it interesting and relevant for those at other firms across the City.
The above is in addition to the dubious morality of increasing a firm’s demands on an employee but not increasing their compensation accordingly and the sad fact that it is going to be an especially challenging NQ market.
Perhaps it isn’t so interesting for regional or high street trainees?