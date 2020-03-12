There’s an ‘Allen & Over It’ Instagram account poking fun at City law

Follows similar ‘Slaughtered and Dismayed’ meme page

There’s a new Instagram account poking fun at life as a City lawyer through the medium of memes.

The ‘Allen & Over It’ page, which uses an adapted version of Allen & Overy‘s logo, takes a satirical swipe at the legal profession’s treatment of law students, trainees and junior lawyers.

The account, launched last month, has already garnered over 400 followers through its humorous — and often brutally honest — coverage of topics such as training contract interviews, billable hours targets, work/life balance and City law firm salaries.

In one meme, the account’s anonymous author pokes fun at City law firms’ commitments to protecting the environment and the “trainee forced to print 900-page bundles everyday”.

In another meme using a scene from the US version of The Office, the page takes aim at law firm hiring policies when it comes to Graduate Diploma in Law (GDL) students.

The page also takes a pop at law students who update their LinkedIn pages with “incoming insight day attendee”.

And the mega six-figure-salaries drawing wannabe lawyers away from more socially-conscious ares of the law such as human rights.

A&O, which is in no way connected to the account, declined to comment.

This isn’t the first corporate law-themed meme page to grace the pages of Legal Cheek — or the first to cheekily use the name/branding of a magic circle law firm. Last year, we reported that Slaughter and May had been forced to distance itself from an account called ‘Slaughtered and Dismayed’, which, like ‘Allen & Over It’, uses memes to poke fun at the profession.