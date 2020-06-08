News

Wife of 25 Bedford Row barrister reveals husband’s battles with racism in viral Facebook post

Adam Mawardi
By Adam Mawardi on
19

‘People often assume that he is the defendant’, writes Katie Lynch

Leon-Nathan Lynch

The wife of a criminal barrister at 25 Bedford Row has revealed her husband’s battles with racism in a viral Facebook post.

The post, which has been reshared 33,000 times and has amassed over 25,000 likes, follows on from the death of African-American George Floyd in US police custody, which has sparked anti-racism protests across the globe.

According to the post, barrister Leon-Nathan Lynch has been stopped and searched seven times and unlawfully arrested once. Recalling an incident that left the barrister “utterly humiliated” after being wrongly handcuffed and arrested by police, wife Katie Lynch wrote:

“He was on his way to see me, in his bag he had a personalized plaque made for me for valentine’s day with a hammer and nails to put it up for me. He was stopped by the police on the grounds that they believed he had a firearm, it was raining and cold, they twisted his arms and put him in handcuffs and pushed his face into a park railings. For 30 mins he stood there whilst an armed officer pointed a gun at him. His nose was running because of the cold and despite his requests, they wouldn’t even let him wipe the snot running down his face.”

The 2020 Legal Cheek Chambers Most List

After failing to find a firearm, the police are said to have changed the reason for his arrest to suspected robbery, as he “fitted the description”. Although Leon-Nathan was eventually released from the police station, he received no apology.

She provided another example of a stop and search during which “police officers allowed their dog to put his dirty paws all over his suit”, meaning Leon-Nathan arrived at work late and covered in dog paw marks.

“Every single time he has been stopped and searched (sometimes in his suit and tie on his way to work) he has been singled out and people walk pass him believing he is a criminal. Can you imagine the embarrassment?” she wrote.

The post also describes Leon-Nathan’s “long and gruelling” 12-year journey to tenancy. “He was rejected from many jobs and pupillage opportunities and watched as white counterparts with less experience and skill were offered those very same jobs,” she wrote.

Now specialising in serious crime and white-collar defence, Leon-Nathan still experiences racism on the job. “People often assume that he is the defendant (despite being in a suit) purely because he is a young black man and this mistake is even made by counsel,” she explained.

Commenting on the George Floyd protests, which has seen law firms and chambers reaffirm their commitment to championing diversity and challenging racism, Katie continues:

“I hear some of you say this is America’s fight not ours. I beg to differ, we struggle with racism in the UK too, structural racism is ingrained in our society and we have become so used to it we don’t even recognise it is there, we’ve just accepted it as the way things are. But do you know who is aware of it every single day, our black brothers and sisters.”

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter

19 Comments

Thirsty

All things aside, that man is FINE

Reply Report comment
(23)(0)

MissBehaving

FINE as in ALIVE and BREATHING… is that what we are setting as the goal for how black people should be treated? If this is how a black barrister in a suit on their way to or from work is treated, try and imagine the fate of others, whether here or in the US. Say someone not a BARRISTER. Are you sure they have the same fate? Say the charges don’t get dropped? Say they come from a single-parent working class household with little money and then get a criminal record? Some may even be forced into a life of crime with no real support or alternatives available to them. Some may not have a loving partner at home to hold them whilst they cry after something like this. Some may have PTSD. May result in mental health issues. Even making someone late for work all dirty – with an ignorant boss, they could lose their job. If this is the kind of systemic racism prevalent in the system then how does that affect the number of resulting hate crimes? THINK as well as drink, Thirsty. Please.

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

London Counsel

I know Leon and he is a man of great integrity and a brilliant lawyer. It’s heartbreaking to read his wife’s post.

Reply Report comment
(23)(0)

😍

Total Chad jawline.

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

Sorry - your experiences sound horrible

And yet another BAME reporting that they waited years for pupillage and other opportunities, whilst a White person with less legal experience and worse academics was chosen instead.

Not forgetting chambers in London that have only 1 or 2 BAME members in the whole set and have been silent on recent events. My yoga studio managed to send and e-mail promising a new diversity committee, whilst collectives of the ‘best and brightest’ barristers do absolutely nothing.

There’s really no point in the Bar pretending that it isn’t a racist profession.

Reply Report comment
(21)(38)

Anonymous

Your complaint is that chambers aren’t wasting their time pandering to your feelings with pointless virtue-signalling?

There’s probably a reason for that…

Reply Report comment
(15)(5)

Anon

You’re right, there is a reason – systemic racism.

Reply Report comment
(6)(15)

Preparing for backlash

Two things are true – 1. It’s tragic that he has had these experiences. 2. Your comment is just silly.

‘White person with less legal experience and worse academics’ – cursory check of 25BR website states he comes from a non-traditional background and went to University of Kent.

I’m going to suggest that anyone from a non-traditional background has an uphill battle to get through at the bar – I don’t meet many other working class white boys.

The fact is working class (or non-trad background) folk have it a little harder, especially when they have a non RG/Oxbridge education.

We can have a conversation about how people from the black community are more likely to live in lower income households and THAT is a significant problem.

Racialising these issues does absolutely nothing to fix them – supporting more young people from any low income home into decent higher education should be the main driver; it follows that black kids will benefit.

The simple fact is that poor people struggle to get an RG/Oxbridge education for a whole host of reasons (internal and external to their own communities) – this is a societal problem that the Bar can’t magically fix with more ‘diversity committees’.

Reply Report comment
(13)(2)

No, You Aren’t A Victim

WTF exactly is a ‘working class’ person these days???

Do you mean someone who went to a state school? Someone whose parents never went to uni, like Prince Charles? Someone who earns under £25k, like a piano teacher living with their accountant/solicitor parents?

Genuinely would love to know.

Reply Report comment
(0)(1)

anonymous

Hard to see how you can get worse than the University of Kent. He should thank his lucky stars he got anywhere near the Bar and stop complaining.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Steven (with credit given to Bumblebee)

This is a reproduction of a previous comments on Legal Cheek by ‘BumbleBee’

The lack of ‘diversity’ at the Bar can be explained by the lack of good-quality BME applicants coming through the system. This is more than evident from the BSB’s own figures:

Between 2011 and 2013, 1,963 white students completed the BPTC. Of those, 296 (15.1%) attained a grade of ‘Outstanding’, whilst 108 (5.5%) failed the course altogether.

Over the same period, 376-386* black students completed the BPTC. Of those, just 2 – 8 (0.5 – 2.1%) attained a grade of ‘Outstanding’, whilst 88 (22.8 – 23.4%) failed the course altogether.

Put another way, white candidates are approximately 4x less likely to fail the BPTC than their black counterparts, and somewhere between 7 and 30x more likely to get an Outstanding. Given that the BSB’s own figures show that BPTC grade is a far better predictor of gaining pupillage than either degree grade or university attended, it’s little wonder that so few black students are getting pupillage.

People can argue that black people have fewer opportunities in early life and that this impacts their GCSE grades, A-level grades, University attended etc. People can likewise argue that pupillage committees are inherently biased and therefore subconsciously discriminate against black candidates. But, for all its faults, the BPTC is an extremely well-standardised course. Everyone, regardless of background, has access to the same teaching and access to the same course materials. Likewise, for the most part, everyone sits the same, blindly-marked exams. And yet, despite all of this, white candidates still significantly out-perform their black counterparts.

Clearly, therefore, any attempt to promote diversity for diversity’s sake – at least at the BPTC/Pupillage stage – is foolish and misguided. Given the current pool of candidates available, a system which solely rewards merit must necessarily come at the expense of diversity. This may be a bitter pill for the politically correct brigade to swallow, but the facts speak for themselves; the data clearly show a significant gap in the average aptitude of white and black applicants, and therefore we should EXPECT a significant gap in attainment.

Now, I am not suggesting that the Bar should abandon its commendable attempts to tear down barriers and improve ACCESS to the Bar. It might be the case, for example, that for whatever reason gifted black students are simply less likely to apply to the BPTC than their white counterparts. Indeed, speaking as someone who myself comes from a ‘non-traditional background’, I have no doubt that some such barriers continue to exist; and no candidate should be led to believe that their creed, colour or gender makes them any better or worse suited to a career at the Bar. However, it’s important not to oversimplify the problem and blindly ascribe a lack of diversity in the profession to systemic prejudice.

It’s likewise important to recognise that promoting ACCESS is not the same as promoting DIVERSITY. All too often people conflate the two. The first speaks to opportunity whereas the second speaks to results. Our only duty is to level the playing field, not the score.

Moreover, access aside, it is undoubtedly the case that there is a disproportionately large number of poor-quality black candidates applying to the BPTC. The figures clearly show that, whatever it is that explains the lack of good-quality black candidates, it is NOT a belief in the black community that the Bar is closed to people of colour. Therefore, we need to be very careful to ensure that we are sending the right message – namely, “the Bar is open to all people who have the ability, regardless of their colour”, NOT “we need more black candidates pursuing a career at the Bar”. In other words, what we need is a colour-blind system, NOT this ridiculous, facile, intellectually dishonest, politically-driven system we currently have, which is absolutely OBSESSED with people’s ethnicities and increasing ‘diversity’.

In this regard, I am sorry to say that LC is very much part of the problem. Every article questions why there are so few black barristers, rather than why there are so few good-quality black candidates. I have read many articles lamenting the underrepresentation of minority groups at the Bar. However, I have never read any acknowledgement whatsoever of the marked disparity in attainment between different ethnic groups at the application stage.

The BSB, Media and scorned students can whinge, whine, bleat and screech all they want, but sets of chambers will NOT start recruiting sub-par applicants simply because it promotes diversity in the profession. Unlike law firms, for example, chambers are far less invested in promoting a politically correct corporate message, and thus far more invested in recruiting candidates based on merit alone.

Please abandon this relentless and myopic pursuit of ‘diversity’. And please, please, please, PLEASE, for the LOVE OF GOD, stop assuming that differences in attainment between whites/blacks, males/females, state-school/public school, northerners/southerners, gay/straight, left-handed/right-handed are always and necessarily attributable to systemic prejudice. It’s statistics 101: correlation does not imply causation, and just because any one group is underrepresented at the Bar, it does not necessarily mean that that group is discriminated against.

*When the number of students falling into a particular category is particularly low, the BSB merely states the number as being ‘< 5’, ‘< 10’ or ‘<15’. This is the case for black students attaining the grade of ‘Outstanding’ in the years 2011 and 2013, and the grade of ‘Not Yet Competent’ in 2011. Therefore, it is not possible to determine the exact number of black students who completed the BPTC over that time period, nor is it possible state exactly how many black students attained a grade of ‘Outstanding’. Nevertheless, there is sufficient information to calculate a reasonably narrow range of possible values.

Reply Report comment
(6)(4)

Caught Out Your Racism

Most people obtain pupillage BEFORE the BPTC.

Absolutely no chambers cares if a candidate gets an ‘Outstanding’ or a ‘VC’ – they will always care about a person’s undergraduate degree more than their BPTC grade. It’s a poorly managed course run that’s a necessary evil, not a market of aptitude for legal reasoning.

You seem desperate, absolutely desperate to ‘prove’ that minorities are undeserving of pupillage.

Reply Report comment
(4)(1)

Steven

1. Typical woke response. Play the person, not the ball.

2. If you cared about betterment of BAME groups, you would want to look at the real causes of underachievment. Obama said it himself: https://www.politico.com/story/2008/06/text-of-obamas-fatherhood-speech-011094. In any event, you undermine your own cause by by throwing around accusations of racism with nothing to substantiate it.

3. Perhaps criminal/common law sets dont care about excellence, but we care at the commercial and chancery Bar.

4. I would be grateful for your source to confirm that “most people obtain pupillage BEFORE the BPTC.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

MissBehaving

Absolutely. Had to stop reading such garbage. Sounds a little too much like they are implying black people are academically inferior. Disturbing. I can inform you, Steven, that I did much better than my white counterparts in school. My friend with the last name ‘Mohammed’ didn’t have an easy time despite being overqualified for roles rejecting her. My father’s friend changed their last name and progressed rapidly in their career after previous struggles. You promote diversity by promoting access, and vice versa. This is what systemic racism is about. I wouldn’t be surprised if some people of colour were put off the profession altogether if that is the kind of narrow-minded ignorance they will face. Exhausting! You should listen to or read a book called Natives by Akala.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Steven

I’m not sure the point of this article.

Where is the ‘structural racism’. What are the laws that require changing to prevent discrimination? This is wokism at its finest. No facts, statistics or analysis….. rather a personal story, completely unverifiable, followed by a sweeping statement that racism exists everywhere.

12.5m Americans think lizard people rule the world. There are idiots in every country and most likely a small (and diminishing) number of racists. But to suggest that structural racisim continues to exists does a disservice to the Civil Rights Movement. There is no legally enforced segregation or laws discriminating against people based upon their ethnicity.

This is a vanity post by his wife and places additional clouds in the minds of young BAME children peddling the misconception that any/all failure is as a consequence of ‘structural racisim’

Reply Report comment
(3)(1)

'BAME' is a lazy generalisation

2019 BSB diversity report is a good read – the only vast underrepresentation I can see is at QC, which will naturally take longer to correct.

Perhaps feeling outraged makes some people feel better.

https://www.barstandardsboard.org.uk/uploads/assets/912f7278-48fc-46df-893503eb729598b8/Diversity-at-the-Bar-2019.pdf

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

We Still Have A Race Issue

Most BAME barristers are on £12K criminal pupillages, not at London commercial sets earning ££££££££££.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

MissBehaving

Looking at some of the comments I am extremely disappointed to realise I appear to be joining a racist profession. I hope this is not reflective.

Reply Report comment
(3)(1)

Steven

I’m sorry you are feeling upset. Please identify the comments above that you consider to be ‘racist’ or which show the bar to be a ‘racist profession.’ Your rhetoric is deeply damaging to the profession.

As a barrister and pupillage supervisor, I suspect it will be your future chambers who will be disappointed to learn that you appear to be triggered by opinions (backed up by statistics) that you do not agree with.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories