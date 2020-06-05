News

Freshfields lawyers aghast after senior partner refers to ‘Blacks’ in firm-wide email

Adam Mawardi
By Adam Mawardi on
41

Boss Edward Braham apologises and says he is ‘committed to learning from this’

The senior partner of Freshfields is facing a backlash after referring to ‘Blacks’ in a firm-wide email that attempted to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

The controversial email came in response to the death of African-American George Floyd in US police custody, which has sparked protests across the globe and has seen corporate entities reaffirm their commitment to championing diversity and challenging racism.

In message sent across the magic circle firm, the Freshfields boss Edward Braham wrote:

“I have been shocked by the killing of George Floyd as well as the other recent killings in the US. I am not alone in being moved by the events that have followed and the solidarity shown by people around the world.”

“The last few days have been a stark reminder for all of us of the racism in our society and of the personal risks that so many Blacks face and continue to face. These events are made even more tragic be the higher percentage of Blacks falling ill or dying due to COVID-19”.

“This is a time for speaking up for our Black colleagues … In particular we need to increase our numbers of Black team members and put in the types of systems that will nurture these talented people to rise to more senior positions.”

As well as being uncomfortable with the use of the term “Blacks” to describe black people, Legal Cheek understands that staff took issue with Braham’s use of non-inclusive language that seems to unintentionally place black people into a separate category to white people.

As first reported by RollOnFriday, it has emerged that a group of black lawyers in Freshfields’ US office looked over and redrafted Braham’s email before it was sent. In an email reportedly accidentally copied to the entire firm, New York-based partner Timothy Wilkins wrote:

“I take full responsibility for this and appreciate that language hits differently across jurisdictions and have an idea of how to diffuse tensions on our BAN call coming up”.

Wilkins reportedly sent another email across the firm addressing Braham’s reference to ‘Blacks’. He said:

“I appreciate that the term Black or Blacks hits out of tune in certain jurisdictions. And, I must admit I must just be an old school radical where the James Brown refrain of ‘I’m Black and I’m Proud’ — is just how I speak — especially at a time when people are marching in the streets to protest violence against the Black community”.

“So, thank you around the network for helping me understand better that adding ‘people’ and ‘colleagues’ after the term helps to humanize our experience to others in an important way,” he added.

Responding to the fallout, Braham said:

“My email was sent to express my deep concern for the situation in the US and I am very sorry for any offence that I caused. I am grateful that people have given me feedback and am committed to learning from this, as we continue to increase our commitment to diversity and inclusion across the firm.”

41 Comments

SJW

incoming non-black people’s outrage over black people’s outrage over what they have a right to be upset about and further policing what is and is not offensive x

Anonymous

Nice steal from ROF, LC.

Jack

The issue isn’t just with what the Senior Partner said… what the partner said is just a small speck of a much bigger problem at Freshfields. I have attended a Freshfields presentation evening, open day, networked with the firm at the law fair and attended other Freshfields events and it’s not a coincidence that at every single one of those events, the representatives of the firm were very very very white private educated middle class individuals. There is definitely a Freshfields ‘type’ and this is coming from a white person myself (although I was state educated and not from that kind of background). 

[Paragraph removed by Legal Cheek]

Truth Serum

Why did you copy my comment Jack??!

Anon

These are very serious allegations and I would strongly advise you to remove them.

Get out of here you oppressor

Shut up

Fbmkk@gmail.com

Or else what? Freshfields will send in their personal SWAT team?

Ryan

Freshfields is the whitest firm going and this is coming from a white person. Just when you think they can’t get any whiter

Reply Report comment
Anonnnn

I know of an associate who regularly got into trouble at his private school for badly bullying the Asian kids, but was always forgiven owing to his sporting successes.

When he was initially refused an Oxbridge place, the school phoned the college and got them to reconsider, again owing to the sporting success. Whilst there, he then went on to physically assault (you guessed it) an Asian, but once again the university needed him around for the sporting bragging rights.

I’m not surprised at all by the repeated, independent statements made over many years of people describing toxic working environment in the law with frequent racism.

I am inclined to believe they are true, because in no way whatsoever are there thousands of lawyers out there describing how the professional is the best thing to ever happen to their mental health and how they can’t wait to get back to the office. Whilst surrounded by the real ethnic diversity you have in a big city.

Name and Shame

Name and shame him!

BAME Associate

You’ve got no clue, son, and are clearly a current or recently graduated student with no idea about what it’s like to work in a City law firm.

It’s also incredibly insulting for you to reduce BAME associates and partners to simple ‘diversity’ hires. Here’s some news for you: we exist, we’re working just as hard, are just as smart and are just as deserving of successful careers.

Reply Report comment
comprehension is a missing facet in todays society

YOU HAVE MISSED THE POINT BRO – JACK IS DEFENDING YOU!!!

He didn’t say every BAME trainee and associate is a diversity hire, but its naive to ignore the fact that many are treated as if they don’t belong there by other white colleagues in their cohort and by elitist superiors, despite the fact that worked more than twice as hard to get the same opportunities and positions.

Reply Report comment
Ed, how many BIPOC people do you have working at the firm?

Not as security staff or cleaners, but as associates and partners?

Don’t type an email because everyone else has – ask the uncomfortable questions and actually do something.

Reply Report comment
I know one Black trainee a few years ago who was plastered all over one firm’s recruitment materials and speaking events, and then was promptly refused an associate position.

Reply Report comment
Name and Shame

Say the firm name or don’t say it in the first place

Reply Report comment
I know many, many more Black applicants with decent RG 2.1s, fluency in multiple languages, paralegal work and no invitations to TC interviews.

Racism at firms is real and yes, it should make you feel ashamed.

Reply Report comment
Anon

Name names or didn’t happen

Reply Report comment
Lol I’m literally agreeing with everything you said. All I’m saying is expose the firm, it’s about time. I’m on your side bro, work on your comprehension skills.

Reply Report comment
Firms need to be more open about the retention figures. Nobody seems to talk about those BAME candidates who aren’t offered an NQ position at the firm for no legitimate reason other than the fact they are black or Asian. Getting a TC isn’t the final destination, the traumatic experience for BAME candidates comes afterwards when they realise how difficult it is for them to fit into predominantly white corporate spaces

Reply Report comment
This happens with pupillage too – so many BAME pupils don’t get tenancy for no other reason than there’s only one or two BAME in the whole set.

Reply Report comment
Racism is an open, uncomfortable secret at law firms. I’ve addressed it with HR on a couple of occasions and the first reaction is always disbelief – ‘well, I’m sure that’s not what they meant/they’re not racist/meant it as banter’.

Unless someone has straight out called you a by a racist slur, it’s initially always fobbed off. And you’re dismissed as being ‘sensitive’.

It’s only when you press it, question it and pull their defence apart that they start to take it seriously. And I cannot tell you how emotionally draining that is. You’re scared to press it because you worked hard to get to that position. And being BAME, the reality is that you had to work much harder than most to be one of the lucky few who get ‘selected’. You’re scared to press it because you don’t want to risk your job, damage your relationships, stress yourself out, ruin your hard work, be perceived as ‘playing the race card’.

How many times have you been asked at interview what your stance is on diversity and inclusion? Think about it. Probably never or very rarely. Surely, this is something an organisation would want to know about the people they hire in this globalised world with political leaders like Trump in power. But they rarely if ever ask this question, and then they act surprised when their figures of BAME representation at the top are low, and their BAME associates leave due to racism or, if you prefer the more palatable term, ‘unconscious bias’. If you want to address racism, diversity and inclusion in your organisation, surprise surprise, you actually have to ASK people within that organisation what their views are on it – black, white, asian, everyone, and weed the bad ones out.

The reality is that even when you’ve been born and raised in the Uk, got the grades, socialise with everyone down the pub as is expected, keep your head down, do your work – those pay rises and those opportunities sometimes just don’t come your way because of the colour of your skin. That is the truth.

We really need to stop pretending that everything is hunky dory because we have a 30 min online training module at the beginning of our tenure at a firm that says ‘racism is bad’.

(10)(0)

PREACH!!!!!

Reply Report comment
FYI Diversity stats are listed on the LC firm profiles: e.g. Freshfields has 16% BME associates, Travers 10% etc.

Reply Report comment
You can still experience racism in an office with other BAME people too you know

Reply Report comment
One thing which those figures don’t break down is the fact that a lot of these firms are covering up the real BAME statistics.

I’ve done several vac schemes and at every single one I’ve come across the So called BAME trainees and associates they speak of and I can tell you for a fact they are Oxbridge privately educated middle class BAME individuals. They aren’t a true representation of BAME

Reply Report comment
The worst feeling ever is being excited when you see a trainee or associate or partner who is from your ethnicity but then you talk to them and realise they don’t speak like you, they come from a different background and are raised very differently from you and they have very different political and social beliefs as you. They are basically just the same as those white candidates

Anon

Why are they not a true representation of BAME? Are individuals who happen to have more affluent parents not also at risk of the same outright racism that working class or state educated BAME individuals experience? What about those that get into Oxbridge through hard work? Or those that attend private schools on bursaries or scholarships or because their parents have worked their asses off to send them there?

The whole point of the racist structure is that no matter how much money you earn, how you speak, how you dress etc, you feel like you’ll never be truly accepted because it’s based on the colour of your skin. It’s the reason affluent students from Africa, Asia etc. are still subject to racism regardless of the other facets of their background.

Yes, those of us from poorer BAME communities obviously suffer more and that’s where the structural racism point comes into play more but it’s absurd to carve out a load of BAME people just because they’re middle class, international or privately educated.

Amber

Reply Report comment
Maccies LLP

And then they didn’t hire a single black trainee last year. And only hired 2 ethnic minorities.

Reply Report comment
To be fair qualification results of 30 people intake in just one year are not statistically representative and do not show any trends or conscious / unconscious biases. The team that those trainees wanted to qualify in could be quiet that time of the year (early 2019 was very bad for many City firms because of the Brexit fears, many deals were on hold pending March 2019 deadline) and not hiring etc.

Would be a totally different (and deplorable) case if this remained unchanged throughout several years (a pool of 100 trainees throughout 3 years would be much more representative).

Reply Report comment
U failed GCSE English language m8

Macs didn’t offer TCs to any black candidates And there’s only 2 ethnic minorities out of those 30 altogether who were offered TCs. Go have a look at their Instagram and twitter post with their new In-Take.

We’re not talking about the fact that they were trainees who didn’t get offered an NQ position for choosing a quiet department – that’s an excuse to talk around the issue. Let’s discuss this directly. Macs don’t equally distribute TC offers to BAME candidates

Reply Report comment
Anonymous

Reply Report comment
SJW

‘Macfarlanes […] only recruits around 30 trainees each year.’

Do you read that as recruiting 30 associates? No harm in admitting a small fault you know. Taking accountability is a key skill after all.

Also, discrepancies between how a phrase is understood has nothing to do with the legal market. Maybe you failed to understand what the legal market actually is.

Barry Chuckle (not)

Reply Report comment
Anonymous

Reply Report comment
Anon

Reply Report comment
Anonymous

Reply Report comment
Wills

Reply Report comment
Craig

Reply Report comment
Anon

Man clearly trying to make a difference and wants to make his statement heartfelt sends it to African-American partners in the US for checking. In the US, different language is used which means it does not come across well in the U.K. people assume it’s just this old-white guy who doesn’t want anything to do with it.

When there is so much division in the world, people should be focusing on the real racists etc in this world rather than people like Mr Braham who, despite not 100% in line with 2020 terminology, clearly is not racist etc and deserving of criticism in this way

Reply Report comment
Anonymous

Reply Report comment
