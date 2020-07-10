Best of the blogs
Why is Kasabian singer Tom Meighan not in prison? [Legal Feminist]
We must defend trial by jury [Spiked]
Joshua Rozenberg: Even without the Human Rights Act, our judges would have developed a new law on privacy by now [The Critic]
Death at Justice: the story of Emanuel Gome [Tortoise Media]
Uberrima Fides – Full Disclosure [Counsel of Perfection]
The CJEU Brompton Bicycle case: a UK view [The IPKat]
Meet Macron’s politically incorrect justice minister [The Spectator] (registration required)
Reimagining the law: Transcribing injustice [The Justice Gap]
Turkey: Plan to Divide, Undermine Legal Profession [Human Rights Watch]
Flying a kite in a storm [Law Society Gazette]
“I genuinely think lawyers across the city are not paid enough for what they do. Even people at mid tier shops like CMS NRF DLA etc should start on like 120k and then the SC, MC and US firms should be higher as corresponds.” [Legal Cheek comments]
Anonymous
The transcription costs mentioned in the Justice Gap article are phenomal, at over £80,000 – how does this relate to the work involved? Surely anyone involved in the trial should have the right to a transcript and/or recording free of charge if they need to rely on it.
How come one agency has a monopoly on transcripts for certain areas?