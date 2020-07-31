Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

Britain’s consent laws are a mess [The Spectator]

The government’s approach to our prisons is an admission of failure [The Secret Barrister]

Inspired by Hamilton? Here’s how to rise up and study law in New York City [The Telegraph]

The Secret Barrister: Justice in a pandemic [Channel 4 News]

My body, my choice: privacy, consent and compulsion in personal care [Legal Feminist]

TikTok signs copyright licensing agreements with music publishers [The IPKat]

Uber in the Supreme Court: The case so far [Legal Cheek]

Diversity without inclusivity is mere tokenism [Legal Futures]

Reed and learn [Law Society Gazette]

“It’s sad that he’s only just clocked that never having dinner with your wife and missing your kids growing up isn’t normal. I’m sure he takes home remarkable amounts of money, but when you’re making sacrifices like that what really is the point?” [Legal Cheek comments]

EVENT: Secrets to Success Sheffield — with CMS, Irwin Mitchell and ULaw

[Legal Cheek Events]