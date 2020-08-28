News

Home Office deletes ‘activist’ tweet amid complaints about ‘loudmouthed lawyers’ on social media

CJ McKinney
By CJ McKinney on
6

Post had been condemned by the department’s top civil servant

The Home Office

The Home Office has deleted a tweet attacking “activist lawyers” after it was condemned by the department’s top civil servant.

Matthew Rycroft, permanent secretary at the under-fire ministry, said in response to a complaint that “the phrase… should not have been used on an official government channel”. The tweet has now been taken down.

Rycroft added: “I have made clear to the team this post should not be used again from Home Office accounts or anywhere else by civil servants.”

But others in the Home Office doubled down on the lawyer-bashing language. A “Whitehall source” told the Times (£) that Home Secretary Priti Patel — Rycroft’s boss — “was familiar with the language used and did not think that it was wrong”.

And another source went even further, complaining to the paper about “a bunch of particularly loudmouthed lawyers and barristers who seem to spend more time on social media than representing their clients”.

Secure your place: The Legal Cheek Virtual Pupillage Fairs 2020

Rycroft’s intervention came in response to a complaint about the tweet by the economist and former civil servant Jonathan Portes, who called it “a very clear breach” of government comms rules. The condemnation by the department’s top man appears to have caught more junior colleagues on the hop, with the Home Office going from defending the comment to referring journalists to Portes’s tweet reporting his conversation with Rycroft.

The tweet had been roundly condemned by the legal establishment as an attack on the rule of law.

The Home Office Twitter account has caused controversy before for its politicised output. It often replies directly to NGOs critical of its policies to accuse them of “misleading” the public.

Rycroft is relatively new to the Home Office, having taken over from Philip Rutnam after the latter’s spectacular falling out with Home Secretary Patel (coming soon to an employment tribunal near you).

For all the latest commercial awareness info, and advance notification of Legal Cheek's careers events:

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Hub

6 Comments

Anonymous

#1 source of complaints: LC’s comment section

Reply Report comment
(0)(3)

Lawyer (not the activist kind)

That quote that the Secret Barrister has tweeted in the above screenshot – If I’m honest I actually find myself agreeing with every word of it. I suspect that a significant portion of the profession will also be in agreement . . .

Reply Report comment
(8)(2)

Anonymous

It’s a jolly holiday with Jolyon, tweeting never ending rage

Claims it’s all professional; but his clients are on a different page.

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Richard

Good. The Home Office needs to know its place. It is not immune to criticism and it cannot be saying things that are quite simply wrong without being called out. It is a slippery slope if you let a bunch of lunatics like them go unchecked.

Reply Report comment
(1)(3)

Anonymous

It occurs to me that you could substitute “Home Office” for “Legal Twitterati” in that post, and the meaning would be just as valid.

Arguably more so.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Deactivated lawyer

It must be exhausting being so angry all the time

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories