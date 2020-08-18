Legal education charity backs 19 ‘social justice’ training contracts

Applications now open

Applications to a legal education charity’s training contract programme officially opened this week, with 19 spots up for grabs.

Now in its seventh year, The Legal Education Foundation’s (TLEF) Justice First Fellowship programme looks to support the next generation of would-be welfare lawyers by sponsoring them through their training contracts.

This year’s training organisations include child rights specialists, law centres, legal charities and advice agencies, as well as civil liberties law firms Bhatt Murphy and Deighton Pierce Glynn.

TLEF says candidates must have passed (or expected to pass by 31 October 2020) the Legal Practice Course (LPC) and be able to demonstrates “a strong commitment to social justice”.

TLEF chief executive Matthew Smerdon said: “This year’s recruitment round means we will have funded over 100 trainee lawyer posts since the fellowship scheme was launched in 2014. The pandemic has highlighted just how vital it is for people facing difficulties to have access to expert, dedicated lawyers, to help secure their rights and solve legal problems.

He added:

“We thank the 19 host organisations for working with us, and also our 2020 co-funders, who share our belief in the importance of creating future leaders in this vital area of law.”

Applications opened yesterday and run until 14 September. Applicants can only apply to one host organisation.

The 2020 training organisation are: Bhatt Murphy; Central England Law Centre; Children’s Legal Centre Wales; Citizens Advice Plymouth; Clan Childlaw; Deighton Pierce Glynn; Derbyshire Law Centre; Disability Law Service; Ealing Law Centre; Family Rights Group; Greater Manchester Immigration Aid Unit; Greenwich Housing Rights; The Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants; Mary Ward Legal Centre; Merseyside Law Centre; Public Law Project; RCJ Advice & Citizens Advice Islington; Shelter (Manchester); and Shelter (Plymouth).