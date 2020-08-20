Petition calling for botched bar exams to be scrapped attracts over 1,200 signatures
Just grade us on the rest of the BPTC, students urge
Law students are calling for the bar exams to be scrapped after candidates faced problems sitting the tests online.
A Change.org petition argues that the Bar Standards Board (BSB) should waive the requirement for barrister hopefuls to pass the exams altogether and just dole out grades based on the assessments already completed.
The plea comes after days of complaints about software crashes and other issues with the three centralised exams that make up 25% of the Bar Professional Training Course (BPTC).
A group of cheesed-off students calling themselves Students Against the BSB Exam Regulations (SABER) have put the petition together, claiming that a “blanket waiver” is the only solution.
They argue that the BSB should “waive the requirement for completion of the centralised BSB exams for civil litigation, criminal litigation and ethics (‘the exams’) in light of the systemic failings in delivering the exams via PearsonVUE”.
Their pitch lists the problems with the exams since they were rescheduled from April to this month. The Bar Standards Board (BSB) has apologised for problems getting students needing reasonable adjustments booked into physical test centres and for technical problems that saw some locked out of their online version.
The regulator’s solution is to offer those unable to sit the test remotely, or who didn’t get their reasonable adjustments, a pen and paper resit next month.
The petition reckons this isn’t enough. Resits would be offered to only “a limited number of students… when in fact almost all students have struggled with these exams in some form”.
These three exams on civil, criminal and ethics are worth 25% of the BPTC overall. The petition says that students should be given their final grades based on the 75% of the course they’ve already been assessed on.
How many of you have felt personally victimised by the BSB's exam arrangements? 🙋🙋♀️🙋♂️🙋🙋♀️🙋♂️
(even if you *personally* weren't, you are seeing this b/c know someone who has been. Help students achieve the only fair outcome to this whole mess)
SIGN HERE: https://t.co/nwGV532LB8 pic.twitter.com/9YkpqOV326
— Students Against The BSB Exam Regulations (@blwstndsbrd) August 19, 2020
Those signing it say that “a waiver is crucial as it is the only fair way to account for the variety of issues faced by students sitting in such adverse conditions”. The petition seems to have been started on Tuesday and had 1,250 signatures at time of writing.
Not everyone agrees. In a guest article on the Secret Barrister blog, an anonymous lawyer says that civil, crime and ethics are the hardest part of the BPTC. “To waive them”, they argue, “would be to waive the actual bit of the course that is difficult to pass”.
Last year, 75% of candidates passed ethics, 63% passed civil and 61% passed crime.
Me
My natural instinct was against waiving these exams for various reasons – they’re the hardest of the set, comprise the vast majority of the knowledge requirements of the course, and there’s always a degree of self-interest at play.
However, the more I’ve thought about it the more I can’t see there to be another (broad) course of action that preserves the aim of the assessment process.
Starting from the position that this aim is to get a reliable indication of candidates’ abilities, the online / test centre exams in their present format aren’t going to cut it for all the reasons that have become patently obvious.
However, pen-and-paper resits at an unspecified point in September have their own, different, issues, the most obvious being that it requires students to factor in another revision period (say 3-4 weeks) equivalent to a full-time job.* The course has already been extended by the best part of three months (Inn Scholarships were premised on 11), there is little hardship support available, and students have to pay their way to live somehow. The upshot seems to be that the assessments will become, at least in part, a test of how much time can be devoted to revision at short notice.
“Waiving” the exams doesn’t simply mean ignoring them. There are a myriad of other ways that it can be confirmed that students have met the baseline abilities required, for example teacher assessment, or performance in online exams (or parts thereof) that have been “successfully” (heavy use of inverted commas) sat. Once that threshold has been met, the already-completed assessments can be used to work out a grade.
It can’t be right to let everyone through – there has to be something to point to as evidence that the baseline ability has been met – but given the circumstances I think it’s time to be a little creative about what that evidence might be. As someone said above, students have already had to put things on hold to be ready to sit this month, and given that none of this is remotely of their own making I think it’s time the BSB started thinking of different ways of solving this problem.
* pre-empting those who will say it is “easy”, “could do it with my eyes closed” etc, I presume you’ve all done mocks / past papers and are scoring 90% in 45 minutes? The brightest students, who will become the next generation of top lawyers, work very hard and find these papers difficult. It’s patronising to suggest that they’re “just complaining”.
The Speaker
Fully agree with you there. There is simply no way that the centralised exams can be carried out in its current form while being an accurate indicator of performance. The fact that the BSB still think so really does show how detached they are from the actual reality that students have to face. So far, the BSB have been making decisions from their ivory tower while students suffer the consequences of their blatant incompetence.
I’m sure many of the students are anxious to get this over with and I know many have been stretched to their very thinnest. I’ve read some accounts of those who had to fight for their RAs and it sounds horrible, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. I believe that majority of the students calling for the waiver would also have preferred not to do this, but they have been left no other choice. Many have studied hard and likely would have passed the exam, and this had robbed them of the feeling of achievement one gets when doing so. Yet, given the circumstances, the fact that they rather forgo the opportunity to get their grades for the sake of being able to ‘move on’ is testament to how desperate they have become..