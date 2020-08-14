News

BPTC student ‘forced to defer’ exams over fears she’d have to remove headscarf for male invigilator

Aishah Hussain
By Aishah Hussain on
14

BSB says proctoring partner could not guarantee female assessor due to increased demand during pandemic

A student on the Bar Professional Training Course (BPTC) has spoken out about how she felt “humiliated” and “discriminated” after being “forced to defer” her exams because the regulator required her to partially remove her headscarf for security purposes but could not guarantee a female invigilator.

Shaima Dallali, who is completing the vocational course with master’s at City, University of London, yesterday tweeted: “I was forced to defer my exams to December ’cause the BSB told me to remove my scarf for ID but ‘can’t’ provide me with a female proctor. The whole process is a shambles.”

Dallali’s tweet is just one of several shedding light on some of the problems encountered by students following the the Bar Standards Board’s (BSB) decision to move exams online.

It was reported widely yesterday that a number of students had resorted to urinating in bottles and buckets over fears their online proctored exams, which began this week, would be terminated if they went to the toilet. Others faced technical issues, with Twitter aflood with reports of students being locked out of Pearson VUE’s remote proctoring system.

The BSB issued a statement today apologising for the difficulties encountered by students, and that it is working with Pearson VUE to investigate any issues as quickly as possible. The test provider’s stats show that 89% of exams have been delivered without any reported incident and 97% have been successfully completed.

Ahead of the August exams students were in contact with their training providers to specify any special requirements they might need. Dallali requested she be assigned a female invigilator after she was told she’d be required to partially remove her headscarf to show her ears for ID but the BSB could not guarantee it would be a woman watching.

Dallali said her scarf has never been an issue before, telling Legal Cheek:

“I’ve never felt so humiliated and discriminated against in my life. I worked so hard to get to where I am today and my scarf was never an issue in all my years in education. I wanted to contribute in breaking barriers for Muslim women, only to realise that the BSB is the barrier to equality, diversity and inclusion at the bar.”

She added: “I hope the BSB reflects on the damage they have done to students and make some serious changes.”

The BPTC exams are set to continue online, and for those with reasonable adjustments, at physical test centres throughout the month. Students have the option to sit or resit their exams in December.

UPDATE: 14 August at 1:51pm

A BSB spokesperson issued the below statement in response to concerns regarding the wearing of religious apparel during the exams, telling Legal Cheek:

“The bar exam represents an essential professional achievement for students seeking to enter a profession that requires the utmost integrity, and therefore maintaining the integrity of the exam is also very important. Together with our test delivery partner, Pearson VUE, we are committed to delivering an inclusive testing experience for all candidates. Candidates have the right to wear religious apparel during an exam. As part of the check-in process for all exams, Pearson VUE requires candidates to quickly and partially adjust head coverings to allow for necessary routine security checks that help to keep the exam content safe. This applies to anyone taking an online proctored or test centre exam. Because of ongoing increased demand due to the pandemic, Pearson VUE is unable to guarantee a person of the same sex to conduct the security checks. We informed the Bar Professional Training Course providers about these requirements in advance and made clear that we expected that they would therefore make alternative arrangements for any students who were not comfortable with these requirements.”

Bee bot

How can they not guarantee a female invigilator? Do they have zero female invigilators? This just sounds like laziness and “computer says no” culture.

Anon

It’s weird that they’re making her show her ears anyway. It’s not like she’s wearing a burka – you can see her face just fine. They should be able to identify her that way.

BPTC student

I imagine the reason is to check that people do not wear hidden earpieces or headphones through which they might be fed answers. As if every candidate has some secret microphone and magic contact lenses that can connect to the internet and show someone in a different room what they’re seeing…

It’s all just absurd.

Shaima spoke about this on Twitter for the first time weeks ago; I remember seeing it. The lack of response and agility from the regulator and Bar schools is depressing and discriminatory.

Anon

As someone who witnessed a (former) classmate being expelled for trying to cheat with earbuds, and consequently caught trying to flush them, I can say it’s not an unreasonable request.

Not being able to provide a female invigilator is ridiculous though.

Me

“…and for those with reasonable adjustments, at physical test centres throughout the month.” is perhaps a little disingenuous. The test centre booking fiasco in July (e.g. sending people to far away cities for 8 a.m on consecutive days) led to many students deciding it was easier to forego RAs.

Proper London Counsel of Counsel

Stories like this are shocking. It is a complete failure of regulation. She has been let down by the profession and it is a shame in which we should all share.

I am worried that genuine grievances, however, are getting lost in the noise made by perfectly able candidates who are unhappy with the disruption and, self-indulgently, demanding waivers and compensation. The BSB have offered the choice to many of how they sit these exams. The whinging by the spoilt frankly steals the spotlight from cases like Shaima‘s.

Of course the bigger scandal is that the majority of those taking these exams will statistically fail in their attempts to go to the bar. The BSB and the Inns should act to curtail numbers urgently, and thus the number of candidates who are wasting their time and money in pursuit of something that will in all likelihood never happen for them. That, I am afraid to say, is the true failure of the profession to the young.

anon

Your last (and longest) paragraph is completely irrelevant, doesn’t seem like you really care about what this article has reported

I Care

Fair comment. Surprised to see so many dislikes in so little time, likely same person just spamming dislike button. Touched a nerve clearly

BPTC student

I agree with you that those with minor quibbles about the disruption should not be stealing the limelight from those with genuine grievances. Shaima’s case is a scandal; she mentioned her position weeks ago on Twitter. I cannot fathom why no action was taken by Pearson and/or the BSB on her behalf.

However, your remark that “the BSB have offered the choice to many of how they sit these exams” indicates a belief that the set-up for this summer’s Bar students has been fair and equitable. It simply hasn’t been, and I think it’s important that members of the profession understand what has been going on – especially those who may be taking on pupils in one or two months’ time.

The BSB’s official statements say that students “opted” to take exams at home, as if everyone had the chance to go to a test centre where avoidance of tech failures and fair examination settings were guaranteed (which they aren’t, incidentally).

Access to test centres was intended primarily for those students who require and, indeed, are legally entitled to ‘reasonable adjustments’ – whether due to disability, illness, or some other reason. Due to the ban on leaving your seat for any reason for as long as it takes to get the exam done at home (which, as I explain below, is a period of time lasting much longer than the actual length of the exam), many candidates needing reasonable adjustments inevitably attempted to book themselves exam slots at Pearson centres around the country (or abroad). It was an incredibly prolonged and fraught process for many candidates, and some test centres had no availability whatsoever (including in Cardiff).

Some students had to waive the reasonable adjustments they were entitled to because the process of negotiation was such a distraction and/or exhausting.

Access to test centres was also offered to candidates who don’t need reasonable adjustments but who for whatever reason (insufficient space at home, no access to a good laptop and other required tech, childcare, a desire to use the loo at least once in 3-4 hours) wanted to sit the exams at an official centre. The booking debacle for disabled/reasonable adjustment students was so drawn-out that they had to push back the date for non-RA students to book a centre slot. For many, no slots were available.

The expectation was that the vast majority of students would take exams at home, regardless of access to a quiet space and good technology. Even for those students who have a good work set-up in which to take these exams, they are still required to go without toilet access for as long as it takes to get the exam done. For some, that has been hours and hours because you don’t sit in front of your computer just for the official exam length – you sit there during check-in, system failures, up to an hour’s wait (in some clear, documented cases) for the exam even to be launched. It’s completely detrimental to candidates’ performance.

The BSB’s reference to students ‘opting to take exams at home’ is misleading. Everyone was expected to take exams at home unless it really wasn’t possible for them to do so. I’m sure nobody needs reminding that the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t been cancelled – it is still very risky to turn up to a test centre and sit in a packed room for hours whilst taking one of these exams.

Everyone taking exams online via remote ‘proctoring’ was guaranteed a smooth exam experience as long as they used a good laptop and had decent Internet. Obviously, that hasn’t happened. In my BPTC class of 16, a quarter had an exam shut down on them, despite their having successfully completed ‘system tests’ before the exam date. Those that saw even just one question on the paper before the system failed have been told that they must wait until December to retake. No support or guidance has been provided for those who have pupillage starting in one month’s time.

Every candidate is entitled to a fair shot at these exams, and many have not been given it.

Anon

To suggest that all who aren’t offered pupilage aren’t capable of becoming good barristers in any event is naive at best

Anonn

Thank you.

There are plenty of Oxbridge grads, people who couldn’t afford the BCL and people with phenomenal advocacy abilities who won’t secure pupillage in these times, but could have done so 20 years ago when there were more than double the number of pupillages available.

The audacity of barristers thinking that anyone who isn’t a barrister too must necessarily be ‘stupid’. Christ.

Oxbridge grad

Looks like you missed the point

Alan

Amanda Pinto has written to the BSB about all this. Be interesting to see their response.

https://www.barcouncil.org.uk/resource/chair-of-the-bar-steps-in-over-bsb-exams-issues.html

Anon

Pleasantly surprised by the LC comment section for once…

