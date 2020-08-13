News

Proctoring problems: Bar students urinate in bottles and buckets over fears online exams will be terminated

Legal Cheek
By Legal Cheek on
16

One barrister hopeful is said to have worn an adult diaper

A bucket of urine, a bottle of urine and adult diapers

A number of Bar Professional Training Course (BPTC) students resorted to urinating in bottles and buckets over fears their online proctored exams would be terminated if they went to the toilet, it emerged yesterday.

Taking to Twitter, aspiring barrister Tian Juin See claims he was forced to urinate in a bottle in front of his laptop at home after he was told he could fail the two-hour and 45 minute professional ethics exam if he did not maintain eye contact with the screen.

The London law student has since changed his bio on Twitter to “the guy who peed in a bottle during a bar exam”.

Another bar student, again sitting the assessment from home, said she resorted to “having to wee in a bucket in my own kitchen” amid similar fears.

Shockingly, a third BPTC student claimed a friend wore adult diapers “so she could relieve herself” during the exam.

In response to the pandemic, the Bar Standards Board (BSB) announced in May that bar students would sit their centralised assessments — civil litigation, criminal litigation and professional ethics — using an online proctoring system or in a physical test centre.

Legal Cheek understands that under the proctoring rules, students may have their assessment terminated if they move away from their laptop or leave the room. The BSB has been approached for comment.

Legal Cheek reported yesterday that the online assessments, which began this week, had run into technical difficulties, with Twitter flooded with reports of students being locked out of the proctoring system. The BSB admitted that “some students did face technical issues” but the “great majority” did manage to complete the assessment.

Secure your place: The Legal Cheek Virtual Pupillage Fairs 2020

16 Comments

Snowflake police

Hahahaha! What are they going to do when they’re in court?!!?

Reply Report comment
(13)(14)

Anne Boleyn

Ask the Judge for a break? It’s not rocket-science.

Reply Report comment
(8)(5)

Just Anonymous

I don’t want to be mean, but practitioners go three hours without toilet breaks all the time.

I have never once asked a judge for a toilet break. Neither have any of my opposing counsel (in my cases). I suppose theoretically we could, but (speaking purely for myself) I would feel embarrassed and unprofessional if I did. Grown adults can work without breaks for three hours, and they do so all the time.

If you have a medical condition which means you require more frequent toilet breaks, then that is completely different. You have my sympathy, and you are entitled to reasonable adjustments. If you did not receive such adjustments from the BSB, then you have an entirely valid complaint.

However, I struggle to sympathise with grown-up, able-bodied students who are merely being asked to do what practitioners such as I manage to do, day in and day out, without difficulty.

I stress that I am only responding to the specific criticism that students had to go nearly three hours without a toilet break. There are other criticisms (such as the previously reported technology failures) that may well be entirely justified.

Reply Report comment
(12)(6)

Barrister

Nah, it’s very common for old duffer QCs to tell the judge that they reckon the stenographers need a break and then hoof it to loos. I’ve also been opposite pregnant counsel who has politely asked whether the court needs a break. The court got the hint. Of all things, needing a wee after an hour hardly affects your ability to do the job. Judges are literally trained to be sympathetic to requests like this.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Laz

The BSB is taking the piss 🥁

Reply Report comment
(12)(0)

Y

Modiern problems require modern solutions

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

WTF?

WTF?

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Fash

Put on a diaper you mad-people

Reply Report comment
(0)(5)

BPTC student

I’d shit myself for a pupillage

Reply Report comment
(9)(0)

Harry

Would you consume?

Reply Report comment
(0)(1)

BPTC Student

Just a little bit, perhaps

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Patches O'Houlihan

Is it necessary for me to drink my own urine? No, but I do it anyway because it’s sterile and I like the taste!

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

Martin Routh

When did we start calling invigilation “proctoring”? I went through my entire university career without hearing the term once. I must be getting old.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Garfunkel

About the same time we starter referring to nappies as ‘diapers’, I reckon.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Jest Anonymous

Get with the times. This is 2020. Nappies and diapers are interchangeable.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Mjhutch

I have taken three remotely proctored. I understand why technology is used but I found each of the ” human ” voices overbearing and dictatorial.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories