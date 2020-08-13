Proctoring problems: Bar students urinate in bottles and buckets over fears online exams will be terminated
One barrister hopeful is said to have worn an adult diaper
A number of Bar Professional Training Course (BPTC) students resorted to urinating in bottles and buckets over fears their online proctored exams would be terminated if they went to the toilet, it emerged yesterday.
Taking to Twitter, aspiring barrister Tian Juin See claims he was forced to urinate in a bottle in front of his laptop at home after he was told he could fail the two-hour and 45 minute professional ethics exam if he did not maintain eye contact with the screen.
The London law student has since changed his bio on Twitter to “the guy who peed in a bottle during a bar exam”.
Yeah but I did it online so I had to piss in a bottle whilst facing the camera so good on you https://t.co/PMw9UTctWU pic.twitter.com/Bzq5sZITS8
— tj (@TianJuinSee) August 12, 2020
Another bar student, again sitting the assessment from home, said she resorted to “having to wee in a bucket in my own kitchen” amid similar fears.
The sacrifice of having to wee in a bucket in my own kitchen while I sat an exam wasn’t even worth it because the entire thing crashed on me. @barstandards pic.twitter.com/6JeCMyR9K2
— Sophie (@sophiepyrah) August 11, 2020
Shockingly, a third BPTC student claimed a friend wore adult diapers “so she could relieve herself” during the exam.
I had my BSB Ethics exam today and, as expected, I experienced some technical difficulties. Still, my situation wasn’t as bad as my friend who sent me this photo of the adult diapers she had to purchase (and wear!) during her exam so she could relieve herself. @blwstndsbrd pic.twitter.com/JYdt35zx1J
— Mequissa Baptiste (@mequissa) August 13, 2020
In response to the pandemic, the Bar Standards Board (BSB) announced in May that bar students would sit their centralised assessments — civil litigation, criminal litigation and professional ethics — using an online proctoring system or in a physical test centre.
Legal Cheek understands that under the proctoring rules, students may have their assessment terminated if they move away from their laptop or leave the room. The BSB has been approached for comment.
Legal Cheek reported yesterday that the online assessments, which began this week, had run into technical difficulties, with Twitter flooded with reports of students being locked out of the proctoring system. The BSB admitted that “some students did face technical issues” but the “great majority” did manage to complete the assessment.
Snowflake police
Hahahaha! What are they going to do when they’re in court?!!?
Anne Boleyn
Ask the Judge for a break? It’s not rocket-science.
Just Anonymous
I don’t want to be mean, but practitioners go three hours without toilet breaks all the time.
I have never once asked a judge for a toilet break. Neither have any of my opposing counsel (in my cases). I suppose theoretically we could, but (speaking purely for myself) I would feel embarrassed and unprofessional if I did. Grown adults can work without breaks for three hours, and they do so all the time.
If you have a medical condition which means you require more frequent toilet breaks, then that is completely different. You have my sympathy, and you are entitled to reasonable adjustments. If you did not receive such adjustments from the BSB, then you have an entirely valid complaint.
However, I struggle to sympathise with grown-up, able-bodied students who are merely being asked to do what practitioners such as I manage to do, day in and day out, without difficulty.
I stress that I am only responding to the specific criticism that students had to go nearly three hours without a toilet break. There are other criticisms (such as the previously reported technology failures) that may well be entirely justified.
Barrister
Nah, it’s very common for old duffer QCs to tell the judge that they reckon the stenographers need a break and then hoof it to loos. I’ve also been opposite pregnant counsel who has politely asked whether the court needs a break. The court got the hint. Of all things, needing a wee after an hour hardly affects your ability to do the job. Judges are literally trained to be sympathetic to requests like this.