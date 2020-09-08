8 City law firms among most family-friendly employers

DWF and Pinsent Masons make top ten — again

The legal profession has taken a total of eight spots in this year’s list of the top family-friendly employers in the UK.

The 2020 ‘Top 30 Employers for Working Families’ was announced today by charity Working Families. The list, which is now in its eleventh year, is not ranked, and among the law firms, features top employers from the worlds of banking and finance, insurance, and the government.

Two out of eight of the law firms featured in the top ten, DWF and Pinsent Masons, appear alongside employers American Express, the Crown Prosecution Service and Lloyds Banking Group. This is the second year running DWF has featured in the top ten and the fourth consecutive appearance for Pinsent Masons.

Employers are assessed on four key areas to build a picture of their flexible and family-friendly policies and practices that specifically support mothers, fathers and carers. These are: integration to organisational strategy and culture; policy; consistent practice; and evidence and statistics.

The remaining City firms recognised for their family-friendly policies and practices are, in alphabetical order: DAC Beachcroft, Gowling WLG, Mayer Brown, Mishcon de Reya, Norton Rose Fulbright and Simmons & Simmons. Other big names to feature 11-30 include Citigroup, Grant Thornton, the Office for National Statistics, Public Health England, Teach First and Zurich Insurance.

“We are delighted to recognise the 30 outstanding organisations that made our Top Employers for Working Families list this year,” said Jane van Zyl, chief executive of Working Families, continuing: