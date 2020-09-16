News

Crowdfunding wannabe barrister pledges free careers advice in return for donations

Thomas Connelly
By Thomas Connelly on
11

Mohamed Hussein Iman needs £15k to start GDL

Mohamed Hussein Iman

An aspiring barrister seeking to raise almost £15,000 to cover the cost of the Graduate Diploma in Law (GDL) is offering free tuition and careers advice in return for donations.

In a bid to get the public to part with their cash, University of Oxford history grad Mohamed Hussein Iman has pledged to donate one hour of his time to students from under-represented or disadvantaged backgrounds for every £15 donated to his cause.

Croydon-born Iman — who was raised by his mother, a Somali Muslim immigrant who arrived in the UK unable to speak English — says the 60-minute sessions can cover everything from A-Level advice through to pointers on university applications.

The 23-year-old’s pledge comes after he received an offer to study the GDL at City University Law School and now needs to raise £14,900 to cover his tuition fees and living costs. He has so far raised just over £7,000.

“Unfortunately the bar has severe access issues,” Iman writes on his crowdfunding page. “Financially, for non-law undergraduates such as myself, the GDL is expensive, with student finance unavailable for the course I have chosen to pursue.”

Iman, who intends to work throughout his studies, says he remains undeterred from a career at the bar despite exhausting scholarship options and resorting to crowdfunding to raise the cash.

“I’d like to be a barrister rather than a solicitor because of the advocacy potential,” Iman told Legal Cheek. “I would like to directly represent clients and be vocal about their causes, and a career at the bar lets me do this.”

He continued: “I would also like to practise human rights law but since I haven’t started my GDL, I am not sure what area I’d most enjoy, be interested in or be good at.”

The bar hopeful has already received backing from barrister turned daytime TV celeb Judge Rinder, who last month shared Iman’s fundraising page along with the tweet: “If we are serious and — honestly — care about social mobility we need to help Mo.”

This isn’t the first time a student has turned to crowdfunding in a bid to fulfil their dream of becoming a barrister. Legal Cheek reported earlier this summer that Dylan Kawende had successfuly raised £65,000 to cover the costs of studying law at the University of Cambridge.

11 Comments

Realistic student

I thought that chambers pay for the GDL if you obtain pupillage, like firms do with TCs? Is this not an option? I would never have considered self-funding the GDL or LPC.

Lucy

You need the GDL then the BPC after to even apply for pupilage.

Bob

No you don’t. You can apply for pupillage during your GDL year.

Lucy

Oh shit….

Hannah

Are loans with high street banks no longer available for the GDL? When I did the GDL I took out a loan with Nat West and paid it back over 5 years.

Bob

Yes. Future Finance is affiliated with the SLC and offers loans to cover all the post-undergrad law courses, including the GDL.

I funded the GDL and Bar course with a loan (and a small Inn scholarship) and paid the loans back within 4/5 years of completing pupillage.

I came from a state school background with little financial help from parents. Like everyone else I got the loan.

Crowdfunding your fees is not actually about access to the bar, it is about shunting the risk of not getting pupillage (and therefore having to pay back the loan to train to be a barrister whilst not actually being a barrister) from yourself to donors. Still nice if you can get it!

Bob again

Sorry my error – Future Finance is not linked to the SLC. Just a lender

Rubyshoes

GDL scholarships and loans available.

BAME Person

As a BAME person with a similar background and Oxbridge degree like Iman, I have a lot of sympathy for his position and respect his work-ethic to get this far.

But the fact remains that there are several London chambers with only 1 or 2 BAME tenants. More than once, I was the only BAME person being invited for a pupillage interview.

When I secured a GDL scholarship, once again I was one of only two BAME people from my Inn who received one, according to the lists published in ‘The Times‘. I met plenty of Oxbridge-educated and accomplished BAME people on both my GDL and BPTC courses who had far fewer interview invitations than their White friends with similar academics.

How many Somalis currently practice at the Bar? To me, the Bar badly needs to address its embarrassing problems with diversity and access.

JuniorBaz

You can apply for pupillage prior to the GDL or BPTC but the reality is, unless you are an academically exceptional candidate, and/or with insane networking and connections, you will not get through.

This is because unlike corporate law firms hiring hundreds of trainees and paying for their legal study fees in advance – the Bar is far “smaller” and recruits far less. 1-2 pupils a year, for example.

Therefore, the competition is even more intense. Unlike many other careers, the Bar fully values mature candidates, or candidates who have gone through the rounds and gained more “life experience” – and those candidates often bank on that extra wow factor experience to bolster pre-existing stellar academics or, in many respects, to compensate for not so stellar academics.

In my experience, unless you are at the extremely top end of your academic year, it is virtually impossible to secure pupillage that early and therefore gain the scholarship. Many chambers, unless the top end commercial and chancery sets, simply will not be able to afford the training costs either.

Belinda

He has nice hair.

