DAC Beachcroft litigation exec banned for naming client on Facebook

Also overbilled working hours

A former litigation executive has been barred from working the legal profession after naming a client in a Facebook post.

Keith Howell, who worked in the Manchester office of DAC Beachcroft, also made a second post commenting on a case being conducted for that client, according to decision published on Friday by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA).

Furthermore, the decision states Howell spent “excessive time dealing with clients’ matters and recording billable time in excess of what was reasonable.”

The regulator said Howell had “breached client confidentiality”, “failed to act in his clients’ best interests” and “failed to behave in a way that would maintain public trust in him and the provision of legal services”.

Howell was made the subject of a section 43 order, which prevents him from working in a law firm without prior permission from the SRA.

DAC Beachcroft declined to comment.