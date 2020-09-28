Ex-Attorney General Geoffrey Cox joins Withers

Barrister and MP takes legal consultancy role at international law firm, as fellow politician Nicky Morgan rejoins Travers Smith

International law firms Withers and Travers Smith have drafted in two former political heavyweights as legal consultants, it was announced today.

Ex-Attorney General Geoffrey Cox QC MP, who served as the government’s chief legal advisor from 2018 until earlier this year, joins Withers as consultant global counsel. He will advise government clients on international litigation and arbitration, as well as public law matters, a statement from the firm said.

He will remain as the MP for Torridge and West Devon and will continue to practise as a barrister at his chambers, Thomas More Chambers.

Former AG Cox was sacked in February as part of the PM’s cabinet reshuffle. He returned to the back benches, and to private practice.

Commenting on his appointment, Cox said:

“We have identified many opportunities for collaboration, where the interests of the firm’s clients and my experience and insights advising governments and international clients intersect in exciting ways, and I look forward to developing this further by providing advice to the firm and its clients on their activities.”

It was announced today that Baroness Nicky Morgan, who also stepped down from ministerial duties as part of February’s cabinet reshuffle, will join Travers Smith as a legal consultant. The appointment marks a return for Morgan, who was a solicitor at the firm from 2002 to 2010. She was elected MP for Loughborough in 2010 and went on to serve in a number of positions throughout her political career, including most recently, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

Morgan, who joins the firm’s technology group, said: “It is a delight to be working with Travers Smith again where I spent eight very enjoyable years until my election in 2010.”

Former Lord Chancellor David Gauke returned to Macfarlanes earlier this year in another instance of senior government figures returning to law. Gauke, who spent six years at Macs before embarking on a career in politics, rejoined the silver circle firm as head of public policy in May.