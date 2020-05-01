Former Lord Chancellor David Gauke returns to Macfarlanes

Joins today as head of policy

The former Lord Chancellor David Gauke has returned to his old City stomping ground.

Macfarlanes today announced Gauke — who spent six years as a solicitor at the firm between 1999 to 2005, before perusing a career in politics — has rejoined the fold as head of public policy.

The former Conservative MP for South West Herts was appointed Lord Chancellor in January 2018 but resigned last summer after it was announced that Boris Johnson would become the next Prime Minister.

The Oxford Uni law grad held a number of other key government roles including Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Secretary of State for Work and Pensions and Secretary of State for Justice.

Gauke, who kicked off his legal career in 1997 with legacy firm Richards Butler (now Reed Smith), said:

“I am really pleased to be returning to Macfarlanes in this new role, which will allow me to combine my policy experience and legal background for the purposes of providing insight and advice to clients to support their business objectives.”

Macfarlanes senior partner Sebastian Prichard Jones added: “In recent times we have seen increasing demand from clients for our assistance on topics such as our future trading relationship with the EU and the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic. David’s understanding of policy and the political landscape, combined with existing expertise within the firm, will enable us to support our clients further as we navigate these uncertain times.”