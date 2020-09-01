News

Majority of legal workers say working from home has improved their work-life balance

Aishah Hussain
By Aishah Hussain on
8

Almost half are ‘dreading going back to the workplace’

The majority of legal workers experience a better work-life balance working from home, a new report looking at the impact of remote working on the industry has found.

More than half (52%) of employees across the UK law sector say working from home has improved their work-life balance for the better, while just over a quarter (26%) feel more motivated working remotely. More than half (53%) are being trusted to get on with their job and work independently without being “micromanaged”.

The study of 1,000 British office workers, including 100 in the legal sector, by tech company Culture Shift, further found that over a third (35%) feel more likely to experience bullying or harassment while in the workplace, compared to just 16% while working from home. A quarter (25%) receive passive-aggressive comments less often now they’re outside the office.

However, as law firms continue to make plans for their staff to return to the office, nearly half (44%) of those working in law are said to be “dreading going back to the workplace”.

Thirty-nine percent of legal professionals said working from home has had a negative impact on their mental health, with almost half (46%) saying they feel more isolated. Imposter syndrome and self-doubt are rife, with more than a quarter (27%) feeling these more so working from home than they did previously.

The 2020 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

More than a third (35%) of employees in law said working from home has hampered their training and development.

Commenting on the findings, Gemma McCall, CEO and co-founder of Culture Shift, said: “Remote working has positively impacted employees for the most part and is something employers should absolutely be considering as they plan for the future — especially now the success of this approach has been clearly proven.”

She continued:

“While there are of course some key factors organisations need to work on, like continued commitment to training and development, employees’ wellbeing and progression, employers should be ensuring they have systems and tools in place to empower their teams to remain productive, creative and supported, even while they’re working from home.”

The research follows findings earlier this year that more than three quarters (77%) of legal workers believe the lockdown has shown that they can work effectively from home.

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter

8 Comments

O

The biggest advantage is no more time wasted sitting around in the office waiting for things to come in (which sometimes can take hours). Can now use those pockets of time effectively, whether that’s going for a walk, exercising or spending time with your kids/family.

I think the happy balance for most will be a flexible week with some time in the office and some from home.

Reply Report comment
(31)(0)

Patient NQ

Agreed. I think I would be most happy with three days at home and two in the office just for client meetings and a little time away from home to break the week up. Although if it was a choice between one or the other I would take working 5 days a week from home any time.

Reply Report comment
(8)(0)

Unshackled associate

I don’t think I’m going to be able to go back for the long term to be honest. c.6 months away from the toxicity and face time and the hold over me is pretty much broken – the partners will desperately try to reimpose the old system but having seen first hand how completely pointless the worst bits of it are it’s hard to imagine going back to it with any enthusiasm.

6-12 months and I reckon a fair few will be legging it from firms having come to a similar conclusion.

Reply Report comment
(22)(0)

Good Game

Something that has baffled me in several pieces I’ve read is the scare mongering from mainly the right wing press that if office workers don’t go back into the office then their jobs will be outsourced. The sentence is eerily similar in every piece – it goes:

“if you can work in [Surrey – insert other cosy home counties location] then why not in [Belfast – insert somewhere else northern and cheaper than London] or even [Mumbai – somewhere else far away]”.

I’ve been in the world of work for 10 years now, and even in my shortish career we’ve already had outsourcing once! A load of call centre, IT and secretarial jobs went first to mainly Asia, and then to Eastern Europe, and then back to the UK again as employers realised that the money saved vs extra time spent explaining tasks and editing results wasn’t worth it.

It all smacks a bit of people with vested interests trying to get workers back into city centres asap, with the nastier undercurrent of “foreigners after your jobs!”.

Reply Report comment
(12)(1)

truthsiren

Well duh, there’s tens of billions of pounds in office property across the City that is effectively worthless and lying about empty. Corporate landlords are quaking in their boots at the “new normal”.

Reply Report comment
(5)(0)

SB

WFH is going to be great for those working in London with six figure salaries who won’t have to splash out on the the London cost of living and rent etc.

They will easily get to pocket 50k in savings a year once the London prices are out of the equation.

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

Joe

This will blur the lines further when it comes to the salary. The high law firm salaries in London are partly due to having to live in zones 1-2 to stay near the office but this is no longer required if there is a move to WFH.

Reply Report comment
(0)(1)

James

It’s funny because now people will start to see that the law firm ~culture~ and all the ~we are innovative~ and ~we <3 tech~ stuff that law firms boast about won’t matter.

When you’re WFH it’s more clear that everyone across the city at these firms does pretty much the same work and hours. It starts to look different when you’re no longer under those bright lights in big office spaces but at home doing the same work and hours for significantly less money.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories