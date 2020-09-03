Pinsent Masons partner lands top role at Oxford Uni

Lawyer David Isaac elected provost of Worcester College

A partner at Pinsent Masons has landed a top role at a prestigious Oxford University college.

David Isaac, a global sourcing specialist in the firm’s London office, has been elected the next provost of Worcester College. He will take up the post on 1 July 2021.

Incoming Isaac has already amassed a formidable CV, having studied law at both Cambridge and Oxford (albeit Wolfson, not Worcester) before embarking on a legal career which eventually saw him join Pinsent Masons in 2000.

Issac has held a number of top roles outside the world of corporate law, including a nine year spell as chair of Stonewall, a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) rights charity. Until recently, Issac was also the chair of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, and helped set up the inquiry into the effects on black and minority ethnic communities of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Isaac, who was awarded a CBE in 2011 for services to equality and diversity, commented:

“I am delighted to be appointed as provost of Worcester. [I] look forward to working with students, staff, fellows, old members and other supporters to work towards widening participation and continuing to promote excellence in all Worcester does.”

Earlier this year Legal Cheek reported that Dinah Rose QC, a barrister at commercial and public law super-set Blackstone Chambers, had been appointed the first female president of Oxford’s Magdalen College.