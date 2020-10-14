DWF retains 25 of 39 trainee solicitors

Six on fixed-term deals

DWF has confirmed its autumn 2020 trainee retention score.

The listed law firm said 25 of its 39 newly-qualified (NQ) solicitors will be staying on. Six newbies are on fixed-term contracts, handing the firm a score of 64%, or 49%, depending on how you interpret the numbers.

The firm — which recruits around 30 trainees each year — chooses not to disclose its NQ or year two salaries, however Legal Cheek‘s Firms Most List shows year one rookies in London receive £38,000.

The disappointing retention score follows the news that the firm is to scrap its traditional training contact in favour of a new super-exam friendly graduate apprenticeship.

Elsewhere, Reed Smith has retained 13 of its 15 trainees — or 87%. Ten will be based in London, two in Singapore and one in Paris.

Four join the firm’s financial industries group, global corporate takes three, as does energy & natural resources. A further two NQs join the transport industries team, while labour & employment receives one. It’s London lot will start on a salary of £90,000.

In August, Reed Smith confirmed it had cut 19 roles, thirteen lawyers and six support staff, in its London office following a redundancy consultation.