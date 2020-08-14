News

DWF scraps specific A-Level requirements for training contract seekers

Thomas Connelly
By Thomas Connelly on
10

Social mobility push comes amid results chaos for college leavers

DWF’s London office

DWF is scrapping specific A-Level requirements for aspiring lawyers, it confirmed today, as the government continues to come under fire over its handling of this year’s assessment results.

The international law firm said it will instead ask for “good A-Levels/Scottish Highers or equivalent” in order to attract the best talent, specifically those who may have chosen not to apply to DWF due to the previously high entry requirements.

Prior to today’s change, Legal Cheek‘s Firms Most List shows DWF’s minimum A-Level requirement was AAB. The firm recruits around 35 trainees each year.

“Since implementing the Rare Contextual Recruitment system in 2017, we have been able to look at an applicant’s achievements in the context that they were gained which has enriched our recruitment process and has given us a clearer idea of candidate potential,” James Szerdy, DWF’s graduate recruitment partner said. “We want to take the next step towards a more contextual assessment, ensuring that we are attracting and recruiting talented individuals from all backgrounds.”

The announcement follows yesterday’s news that almost 40% of A-Level grades awarded in England were downgraded as part of a standardisation process, leaving sixth-formers scrambling to find uni places as conditional offers were withdrawn.

Legal Cheek reported yesterday that students can appeal to receive their mock result, or sit exams in the autumn, as part of Education Secretary Gavin Williamson’s ‘triple lock’ system.

10 Comments

Jarrod

This is a step in the right direction.

Anon

In all honesty, what relevance do A-level grades hold after a candidate has spent several years at university/completed a degree? Surely their most recent, degree-level results are those employers should be focusing on?

Anonnn

Stop making sense. You’re scaring all the chinless inbreds with Essex shields and St George crosses hanging in their rooms. Although the reality is such measures will help them, it’s not how recruitment was done “in the good ol’ days” of which they desperately wish they lived through.

Gertrude

Why should employers not look at A-Levels and degree grades?

People who excel at both tend to be smart and hardworking. I’m not sure there is a better predictor of performance in law than that.

Alex

People can change a lot over uni and after they leave school – changing friends, getting much better teaching, a different learning style etc. can all make a huge difference. Also for this year in particular a levels mean jack

Gertrude

Agreed, but if we are being realistic, why should law firms spend increased time and effort doing this when they can simply filter on academics and find great candidates?

Is it a law firm’s responsibility to try to re-balance all the inequity in the education/social system? That’s the job of politicians I would argue.

Applicant

No one with good A levels applies here anyway

Kirkland Recruitment Bot #8

Well it’s not like good A Levels are that important at DWF. The CFO only makes twice as much as a Kirkland NQ and the CEO makes an eighth of a Kirkland Partner.

Future City Trainee

I’m sorry but anyone who struggles to achieve mostly As at A Level isn’t cut out for a career in City law (unless it was due to a huge lack of effort).

Just FYI

lol as if DWF was in a position to filter out those with shet A-levels to begin with

their vac schemes feel like Love Island but with ugly people

