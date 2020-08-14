DWF scraps specific A-Level requirements for training contract seekers

Social mobility push comes amid results chaos for college leavers

DWF is scrapping specific A-Level requirements for aspiring lawyers, it confirmed today, as the government continues to come under fire over its handling of this year’s assessment results.

The international law firm said it will instead ask for “good A-Levels/Scottish Highers or equivalent” in order to attract the best talent, specifically those who may have chosen not to apply to DWF due to the previously high entry requirements.

Prior to today’s change, Legal Cheek‘s Firms Most List shows DWF’s minimum A-Level requirement was AAB. The firm recruits around 35 trainees each year.

“Since implementing the Rare Contextual Recruitment system in 2017, we have been able to look at an applicant’s achievements in the context that they were gained which has enriched our recruitment process and has given us a clearer idea of candidate potential,” James Szerdy, DWF’s graduate recruitment partner said. “We want to take the next step towards a more contextual assessment, ensuring that we are attracting and recruiting talented individuals from all backgrounds.”

The announcement follows yesterday’s news that almost 40% of A-Level grades awarded in England were downgraded as part of a standardisation process, leaving sixth-formers scrambling to find uni places as conditional offers were withdrawn.

Legal Cheek reported yesterday that students can appeal to receive their mock result, or sit exams in the autumn, as part of Education Secretary Gavin Williamson’s ‘triple lock’ system.