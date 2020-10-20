Hogan Lovells announces new partner diversity targets

Global partnerships to be 15% ethnic minority and 4% LGBTQ+ by 2025

Hogan Lovells has set two new targets to increase diversity and inclusion (D&I) among its global partnership.

The international law firm’s targets, announced yesterday, are for its partnerships in the UK and US, and include 15% ethnic minority partners and 4% LGBTQ+ partners by 2025.

At present, Hogan Lovells has 11% ethnic minority partners and 2.5% LGBTQ+ partners across the transatlantic regions.

The firm’s existing gender target of 30% female partners globally by 2022 remains unchanged. The ten-year target was set in 2012, and is currently 26%.

Susan Bright, global managing partner for D&I and responsible business, said: “Hogan Lovells is committed to increasing diversity throughout our firm and at the highest ranks. Being transparent about our goals plays a key part in demonstrating this commitment and in holding ourselves to account. This is a core part of our strategy to create and maintain a diverse and inclusive working environment where all of our people can be themselves and feel empowered to succeed.”

Bright, who assumed her newly created position in July, continued:

“We recognise that diversity of thought creates better teams, and better teams mean better results for each other and for our clients. We plan to achieve these goals through an intense focus on recruiting, recognising, retaining and advancing our diverse talent.”

A number of law firms have set D&I goals in the wake of widespread social movements. Herbert Smith Freehills last month announced a new ethnicity goal for newly-qualified (NQ) lawyers in its London office, as part of a new ten-point anti-racism action plan.

Meanwhile, magic circle duo Allen & Overy and Clifford Chance have similarly set diversity targets, with A&O aiming to have 35% ethnic minority trainees, including 10% black trainees, each year, and Clifford Chance introducing its first-ever 15% ethnic minority and 3% LGBTQ+ partner targets.