Hogan Lovells keeps 20 out of 29 autumn NQ solicitors

Two on fixed-term contracts

Hogan Lovells has today revealed its autumn 2020 trainee retention score.

Of the 29 trainees who qualified last month, 20 accepted newly-qualified (NQ) solicitor roles. Hogan Lovells confirmed it received 28 applications and made 20 offers. With two NQs on fixed-term contracts, this amounts to an autumn retention score of 69%, or 62%, depending on how you interpret the figures.

Seven qualify into the firm’s litigation, arbitration and employment group, four join corporate, while a further four commence lawyer life in finance. Global regulatory gains three NQs and one joins the firm’s IP and technology transactions team. The final rookie joins the firm’s international group in Paris.

Legal Cheek‘s Firms Most List shows Hogan Lovells’ new talent will start on a salary of £85,000 after the firm took the decision in June to trim pay packets to negate the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Prior to the pay cut, the NQ base rate was £90,000.

Today’s low result aside, Hogan Lovells is traditionally a strong retention performer, regularly posting results around the 90% mark.