Mega trends virtual student event tomorrow: How digitalisation, decarbonisation and urban dynamics are driving legal business — with Osborne Clarke

Join lawyers working at the bleeding edge of some of Osborne Clarke’s core sector specialisms at Legal Cheek’s latest student event tomorrow.

Focusing on digitisation, decarbonisation and urban dynamics, the lawyers will share their views from the frontline on how the economy is being reshaped by forces ranging from the tech revolution to climate change activism to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Date: Wednesday 28 October 2020

Time: 4pm to 6pm

Location: Virtual event

Level: Students, Graduates

They will also draw on their personal experiences of advising global clients from across these sectors to give students an insight into their professional lives and the sort of skills required day-to-day.

The speakers

• Alex Underwood, associate director in the corporate team specialising in M&A in energy and infrastructure

• Pippa Byrne, associate director in the corporate team specialising in private equity

• Jonathan Mills, associate director in the real estate department

After the panel discussion there will be virtual networking with the speakers, other lawyers and trainees from Osborne Clarke’s UK offices in London, Bristol and Reading, and members of the firm’s graduate recruitment team.

Apply to attend. You’ll be asked to submit a CV and two questions for the panel.