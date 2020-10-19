Round-up

Monday morning round-up

UK needs judges to limit government power, says Lord Kerr, the longest serving UK Supreme Court judge [The Guardian]

Lord Kerr: “respectable arguments” for both jury and non-jury trials [The Guardian]

Judges reined in on using human rights laws to block deportations [The Telegraph]

Mother of toddler with Down’s syndrome says abortion laws are offensive to her family [Sky News]

China passes biosecurity law to prevent infectious diseases [Reuters]

High Court judge rejects legal bid to overturn limits on numbers of people who can attend weddings after venue said it would cause “serious and irreparable harm” [Mail Online]

Man denied £1.7m payout by Betfred takes fight to High Court [BBC News]

PC Andrew Harper death: Why his family wants the law to change [BBC News]

Biden says he’ll lay out stance on expanding US Supreme Court before election [The Guardian]

Dispute over Newcastle Crown Court deep clean after Covid-19 outbreak [Chronicle Live]

“Many people have excellent qualifications, work extremely hard, are an asset to their employers, but have been hit hard by the current financial climate and/or covid-19, and through no fault of their own are losing their jobs and homes. How dare you assume that someone who asks for a job is stupid and lazy. If they were lazy they wouldn’t be actively looking for work.” [Legal Cheek Comments]

Gary

Our government is disgusting. Priti Patel is a witch.

